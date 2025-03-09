Kraken (27-33-4) at Capitals (41-14-8) | 12:30 p.m.

One: Beniers Line Keeps Dishing Up Good Games

WASHINGTON, DC – The forward trio of Matty Beniers centering Kappo Kakko and Jaden Schwartz continues to cook on high heat. Though Beniers’ Saturday game-winner came on a 4-on-4 sequence, the two alternate captains and trade gem Kakko were the team’s best line yet again. Coach Dan Bylsma credited the line with kickstarting a barrage of 17 shots and dominant offensive zone time in the decisive second period, though Schwartz had two Grade-A looks in the first 20 minutes, including a loud clank of puck-hitting-post early in the game.

“We’re moving it well,” said Beniers, whose goal and assist make it 35 points (15 G, 20 A) on the year. “ We're all getting to pucks quick. I think our forecheck has been really good, so that's allowing us to get pucks back and get time and space to make plays. We can continue to get better and continue to get on the inside a little bit more. creating plays on the inside a little bit more. We're gonna keep getting better at that.”

In his post-game remarks, Bylsma detailed what liked from the line’s younger duo to complement Schwartz’ always dialed performances: “They had three extended shifts in the offensive zone, accenting each quality those guys bring: Kokko holding on to the puck, skating with the puck, beating people, producing the O-zone time. Matty's quick feet in the offensive zone, his movement loses a guy, so he attacks the net and scores.”

Two: Keep Righting the Wrongs

After Thursday’s 5-3 loss at Nashville, Bylsma identified defensive zone exits as the factor that put Seattle on its heels and fell behind too far to come back. He talked about needing better puck management, especially to eliminate mistakes that prompt giveaways and opposing scoring chances.

Cleaning up the mistakes helped fuel Saturday’s win. Same for efficiently killing three Philadelphia power plays with disciplined PK work from the likes of Chandler Stephenson, Jared McCann, Adam Larsson, Jamie Oleksiak, Ryker Evans, Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen, plus Phiiipp Grubauer being sharp in this first start since late January. Another effective way to prevent D-zone is spending more time in the offensive zone, a feat the Kraken nailed Saturday, highlighted by some serious lockdown time at the Flyers' end of the ice.

“Establishing puck possession in the offensive zone, hemming them in, grinding them down, repeated shifts of doing that,” said Bylsma Saturday post-game. “You saw the offensive zone change in that span where we had three or four minutes in the offensive zone [within last five minutes of second period]. That's rolling them over. That's all guys doing it. That's a continued pressure.”

Three: Know the Foe: Capitals are 20-7-6 at Home

The punchline to headline is that Washington is even a little better on the road, sporting a 21-7-2 record for 90 points, leading the Eastern Conference and just two standings points behind the West’s Winnipeg. The Caps are getting strong goaltending from the tandem of Logan Thompson (27-4-5 record, .917 save percentage) and Charlie Lindgren. They have 11 players in double digits, including seven players with 16 or more, including four of that set with 22 goals or more. Of course, no Capitals discussion is complete without talking about Alex Ovechkin, especially right now via the Gretzky countdown. Ovechkin is 10 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals, currently at 885 with the Great One in sight at 894. Ovechkin has 32 goals on the year in 46 games but has clicked another gear lately with 10 goals in the last dozen games. Washington has 19 games remaining in the regular season.