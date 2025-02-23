Kraken (25-29-4) at Lightning (31-20-10) | 3:00 p.m.

One: Keep it Simple

There’s an interesting push and pull going into tonight’s game versus the Lightning. The Kraken have the advantage of already playing one game to shake off the post 4 Nations’ rust but now face the challenge of having a second game in a back-to-back. On the other side, the Lightning are playing their first post-break game – so they will be rested, but perhaps also not yet be back to having their legs and hands in the way that comes with the reps of regular season play. With that in mind, the answer of how to get a win includes a few key ingredients. Head coach Dan Bylsma said after Saturday’s win that the experience of getting back to play is something the team can use to their advantage. Couple that with, as Jared McCann said, as players get back to peak form, games aren’t likely to be 5-0 or 6-0 wins – they will be gritty 1-0 contests. Knowing the Kraken just won one of those close games with simple, focused play should be fuel going into Amalie Arena.

Two: Defensive Focus

What stood out in the victory in Florida was the total defensive effort from Seattle. On the special teams’ side, they showed discipline in taking just one penalty and then running a successful penalty kill. And in even strength play, the Kraken were effective in keeping pucks out of their own net – not just through goaltending (which was excellent) but also via the play in front of the net. Joey Daccord credited the Kraken defense with making “a ton of defensive plays…blocking shots and making plays north.”

In terms of what that looks like, Bylsma said the team wants to play a little more aggressively jumping on pucks and limiting opportunities around the net. That kind of play was particularly evident in the final three minutes of the game in Florida when the Panthers were playing with the extra attacker. While there was chaotic movement in the Kraken’s own zone, they only allowed one shot. Bringing that kind of defensive focus will be critical against another high-powered offensive team like Tampa Bay.

Three: Know the Foe

This is the second and final meeting between these two teams this season (the Kraken lost the first game 5-1 in Seattle) and it will be another tough test. Tampa Bay boasts three of the top 25 point-earners in the NHL right now: there’s third-overall Nikita Kucherov (25-57-82); Brandon Hagel who ranks sixteenth with 62 points (26-36-62); and Brayden Point who comes in at twenty-third (31-27-58). Offensive weapons abound which is why the defensive focus for the Kraken will be critical including continuing to stay out of the box against the fifth best power play in the league that has scored 40 of the team’s 156 goals this year. There will also be some roster jostling to deal with. Goaltender Matt Tomkins was recalled Saturday as Jonas Johansson is out, and defender JJ Moser is expected to return to the lineup for his first game action since Dec. 12 when he left with a lower body injury.