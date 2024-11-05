Kraken (5-7-1) at Avalanche (5-7-0) | 6:00 p.m.

One: Put some crisp on those passes

Whether it’s breaking out of the zone, into the zone or trying to zone-in on an opposing goalie, the Kraken need to pass the puck better than they have the past few games. Yanni Gourde mentioned it after the Kraken were shut out for a second straight game by Boston the other night: The lack of scoring isn’t due to what’s happening on the finishing end of things – it’s the beginning and middle part of the rush that’s been the issue.

This is why the Kraken had barely any high-danger chances or even shots on the net the last two games until they were already down a handful of goals. Against the Bruins, they didn’t trickle a shot through until the 17-minute mark of the first period.

It starts with tape-to-tape passing. There have been too many pucks rapidly hurled into skates or behind players, forcing them to circle back once they gain possession. The Kraken can’t play the quick transition game they want off neutral zone or own-zone turnovers if that initial breakout pass is sloppy.

That part requires high energy and – importantly – proper mental focus from the moment the puck is dropped to start the game.

Two: Start taxing that real estate

Sure, the Bruins were a big team, but there were too many of them putting down roots on prime real estate in front of Kraken goalie Joey Daccord without being made to pay a tax of any kind. There were a few occasions where not just one, but two Bruins would be sitting behind defenders with not a care in the world waiting for pucks they could deflect or stickhandle in behind the goalie. In fact, that’s exactly how both Bruins goals got scored.

When opponents know they can literally skate up to within a foot or two of Daccord’s crease and just stand there without so much as receiving a love tap, that’s an issue. Getting to the net front is supposed to be tougher than that. Just ask the Kraken forwards, who get battered and bruised whenever they venture there in search of goals. The other team must be made to feel some pain as well. Otherwise, they’ll set up shop there all game long.

Three: Know your foe

There isn’t a whole lot about the Avalanche that Kraken fans don’t already know, given the playoffs two seasons ago and some of the feistiness since in arguably the team’s best rivalry outside of the Vancouver Canucks.

When last seen, the Avs were trying to overcome injuries and a dreadful start that saw them lose four in a row. And they indeed used the Kraken to help fuel the middle portion of what became a five-game winning streak.

Well, they’ve lost three straight times since that streak ended, so we can say for certain that Colorado is consistent at inconsistency. Something else that jumps out: They’ve allowed five goals in each of those three losses and even yielded a four-spot in the win that preceded this current streak.

The team’s 4.25 goals against per game is the NHL’s worst, and their minus-11 goal differential is fifth worst. Alexandar Georgiev has won just once in six starts – getting pulled in two – with a 4.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .822.

Supposed backup Justus Annunen has been better and beat the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena last month. But things are so bad the Avs claimed Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers and have played him once already as they face a netminding decision.

In other words, even though the Avs are starting to get healthier, a team needing goals could do worse than facing Colorado right now.