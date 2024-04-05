Kraken (31-31-13) at Ducks (25-47-4) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Break Puck Play
After Wednesday’s loss in Los Angeles, both Andre Burakovsky and Dave Hakstol pointed to Seattle’s inability to limit mistakes and turnovers as the fuel for the Kings’ offense. In even-strength play, in the offensive zone, the Kraken won just 11.8 percent of all loose puck battles (LA won 15%), and in the neutral zone, Seattle had 31 loose puck recoveries while the Kings had 40. When the Kraken are on their game, it’s the ability to gain possession (not give it up) that powers their offensive attack. A return to that style of play will need to happen versus the Ducks – after all, there’s no need to give an opponent easy opportunities. The good news is dialing in on puck protection should click with Seattle’s skaters. The team as a whole has the second most 5-on-5 takeaways this season (546) and the best turnover plus-minus (plus-230) in the league.