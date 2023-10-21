3 Game Essentials | Rangers (2-2-0) at Kraken (1-3-1) | 7 p.m.

One: Positive Signs

The Kraken are the first NHL team this season to have seven different players score goals in the same game (the ninth time Seattle has done it over two full seasons and 10 days of 2023-24). Thirteen different players were on the scoring sheet by night’s end (Jordan Eberle was the only forward without a goal or assist, but anyone reviewing the tape will see Eberle’s Thursday work generated plenty of scoring chances).

More positive signs that the early results were more puck luck (lack of it) than a precursor of the season ahead: Seattle is fourth in the league with 35 takeaways, which fits right into Dave Hakstol’s system of retrieving pucks in the neutral or offensive zone to keep the heat on opposing goalies while stunting the foe’s offensive rushes.

Oliver Bjorkstrand notched a goal and two assists in the win over Carolina. GM Ron Francis has said he anticipates a productive season start for the 2022 trade acquisition and that Bjorkstrand had worked through the effects of a summer surgery before last season before hitting stride and scoring an overwhelming majority of his goals after the All-Star break, then ringing up both goals in the Kraken’s thrilling Game 7 win over Colorado in the first round of the playoffs.

One last upward-progress sign: Grubauer has posted three quality starts in his three games in net. Joey Daccord has backstopped Seattle to three standings points in his three games.

Two: The Good Fight (in This Team)

Kraken rookie Tye Kartye plays a noticeable physical game, looking for chances to lay a hit to disrupt opponents, aggressively forechecking with successful results, and finding his way to net-front (he clanged a crossbar Tuesday against Colorado during a tight scrum; scoring there could well have reversed momentum). Kartye also has displayed a scoring touch and exciting chemistry with fourth-line mates Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Kailer Yamamoto. He scored his first “official” goal Thursday after logging three goals and two assists in 10 games last spring. The 2022-23 American Hockey League rookie of the year also stuck up for teammate Jared McCann late in Thursday’s game, picking up a roughing minor and five-minute major for fighting while taking on Carolina’s Brendan Lemieux.

Kartye wasn’t too happy with his fighting skills (“I got beat up,” he said sheepishly post-game) but teammates were duly impressed (McCann smiled broadly when asked about it). Vince Dunn, not afraid to scrap, gave it a stamp of approval and made an insightful point about the Kraken’s physicality as a squad.

“Yeah, it's awesome,” said Dunn, who scored his first goal of the season and added two assists against Carolina. “He brings a lot of energy and a lot of different dynamics in his game. I think the team needs things like that. We're not maybe the most physical team but we play together and we stick up for each other. That positive energy is contagious.”

Three: Know the Foe: Rangers Reeling from Thursday Loss

The Rangers have two wins and two losses in the opening 10 days of the season. But Thursday’s lopsided loss to visiting Nashville is likely to have new coach Peter Laviolette focusing his squad on playing a sound game in all zones against Seattle. It will be intriguing to see if elite goalie Igor Shesterkin gets the start. He surrendered four early goals on 18 shots and was replaced by two-time Cup winner Jonathan Quick, now playing for the Original Six franchise he grew up idolizing. Laviolette is likely to stick with his lines (hoping the forwards chemistry kicks in) and fans should look out when young star defenseman Adam Fox has the puck. He has five points in four games and scored his first goal of the season on Thursday.