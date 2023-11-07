Kraken (4-6-2) at Coyotes (5-5-1) | 6 p.m.

One: Maximizing Consistency and Versatility

Dave Hakstol’s team had been pleased with the way they were playing going back to the four-game road trip that started in Detroit through the first half of the last game versus Calgary – the head coach described it as “excellent” and noted the seven standings points earned across five games. But in Saturday’s game versus the Flames, the Kraken showed a blip in the consistency the team had been displaying. They didn’t push enough to extend a second period lead and ultimately suffered a home loss.

As the team looks to return to that quality of play they’ve had, Hakstol made some tweaks to the forward lines to increase the “press to produce offensively.” One such move was reuniting Jared McCann with Matty Beniers and moving Kailer Yamamoto to the right side of that line. That’s not surprising considering the Spokane native’s “versatility” was one of the hallmarks of Yamamoto’s play that drew the Kraken’s interest in signing him as a free agent this past off-season, (during his time in Edmonton, the 25-year-old spent most of his playing time in a top-six role alongside Leon Draisaitl).

“That group together should be a good line off the rush,” Hakstol said. “They have the same mentality once they get into the (offensive) zone in terms of recovering a puck and looking to quick strike.”

Other changes seen in Monday’s practice include reuniting the stalwart combination of Eeli Tolvanen, Yanni Gourde, and Oliver Bjorkstrand and transitioning Tye Kartye to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare’s line with Devin Shore.

Two: Stay Special

Seattle’s power play has been a bright spot early on this season. They’ve scored nine times across 37 opportunities and their 25.7-percent conversion rate is the eighth-best in the NHL. Making the most of when you have an extra skater can be a significant difference-maker in any game, and Arizona could provide some more opportunities for the Kraken to find the back of the net in these situations. The Coyotes currently take the 4th-most penalties in the league (5.3 per game) and have just the 27th-best penalty kill (71.8%).

On the other side of the penalty box, it will be imperative for the Kraken to maintain the discipline they’ve shown to date and not give Arizona opportunities with the skater advantage. Through 12 games, Seattle has taken the fewest penalties in the league (3.33 per game), but that discipline becomes even more important against the tenth-best power play in the NHL that Arizona boasts at present (24.4%).

Three: Know the Foe - Arizona

The Kraken saw the Coyotes three times last year and came away with a win each time. But don’t let that lull you into thinking this is an easy matchup for Seattle. This is an improved Arizona team currently sitting at .500 that has a proven ability to get to the dangerous areas of the ice offensively and protect the slot defensively. The challenge won’t just be creating quality chances, it will be finishing, too. Arizona head coach Andre Tourigny confirmed on Monday that Seattle will be facing Connor Ingram in net. The 26-year-old has played in five games for Arizona this young season and the team has won three of those. In all four contests, the goaler has been good enough for each to register as a quality start. And defensively, watch out for the top line of Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, and Nick Schmaltz. The trio leads the team in shot quality. Schmaltz is the team leader in total points (4-6-10) and both he and Keller have four goals apiece this season.