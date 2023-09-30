Analytics with Alison: Yamamoto Deep Dive

When Kailer Yamamoto signed with the Kraken as a free agent this summer, it was celebrated as a move that brought a player back to where his hockey career began. A native of Spokane, the forward played on a travel team in Seattle as a child and spent his junior years with his hometown WHL team (Spokane Chiefs).

But beyond the story of his homecoming, Yamamoto is a player whose usefulness up and down the lineup and on special teams means he can be an effective part of his new team.

“(Yamamoto will bring) a lot,” Adam Larsson, said. “It’s pretty well known around the league what he brings. I played with him in Edmonton for I don't know how many years…he will bring some feistiness to our team. I think that was a good pickup.”

So what should we expect from Kailer Yamamoto?

Let’s dig in.

One of the facets of Yamamoto’s game is that he can slot into a variety of roles in a team’s lineup.

In Edmonton, the forward’s primary deployment was within the middle six. Of the 821:54 5-on-5 minutes he played last season, the majority of that time was on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane. He also spent 216 of his minutes keeping pace on a line with Connor McDavid.

The Spokane native also saw regular time on the penalty kill while in Edmonton and in the Kraken’s opening pre-season game in Calgary, Yamamoto was a fixture on the power play where he scored two goals.