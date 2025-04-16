4th Kraken Awards Go to Daccord, Montour, Schwartz

Following Tuesday’s season finale, which adorned fans with all sorts of prizes, the post-game festivities allowed the players to express their thanks with raised sticks and jerseys tossed into the stands. There was lots of cheering for players who won the fourth annual Kraken player awards, now a four-season tradition.

The four awards include the Pete Muldoon Award to honor the Kraken’s most valuable player. The MVP was voted on by Seattle-area media. The winner, announced in the post-game ceremony, is goaltender Joey Daccord, who finished the season with 27 wins and was top seven among all NHL goaltenders in the advanced analytics stat of goals saved about average (per MoneyPuck) and top 10 in several traditional categories. By any measure, this season marked Daccord as the No. 1 goaltender heading into next October and future seasons beyond.