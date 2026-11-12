Game Preview - LAK vs. NYI

Players to Watch

Kings - Artemi Panarin: After scoring twice in New York earlier this season, Panarin has now scored 21 career goals against the Islanders, his most against any opponent. The Islanders are also one of just two teams that Panarin has totaled at least 50 points against, along with Philadelphia.

Islanders - Matthew Schaefer: Schaefer leads the Islanders this season with 12 assists and is tied for the New York team lead with 17 total points. Schaefer's five goals are tied for the sixth most in the NHL among defensemen, including a goal against Los Angeles when these teams met in October.

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.