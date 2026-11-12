Game Preview - LAK vs. NYI

LAKNYIGameday
By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

In the penultimate matchup of a current seven-game homestand, the LA Kings are looking to even up their record this evening. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game against the New York Islanders -

When: Thursday, November 12 @ 7:00 PM PST
Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

Watch: ESPN+ / Hulu
Listen: 830 AM KLAA, ESPN LA App, LA Kings App

Kings vs. Islanders Tickets 👇

Hockey for Heroes Game - Nov. 12

Honor your community heroes and elevate your wardrobe with the Hockey for Heroes ticket pack. For just $66, fans can buy a ticket to the Nov. 12 game vs the Islanders and secure a LA Kings performance hat along with it.

5️⃣ Things To Know For Tonight's Game

  1. Coming off a pair of disappointing defeats, the Kings will look to right the ship with two more games on home ice, beginning with tonight's rematch against the New York Islanders.
  2. The Kings defeated New York by a 3-2 margin in overtime when these teams met back in October. Forward Artemi Panarin scored twice in the victory, while defenseman Brandt Clarke scored the game-winning goal, as a part of a multi-point night. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made a season-high 41 saves in the victory at UBS Arena.
  3. Kuemper is expected to get the start tonight as well, in what is scheduled to be his 500th career NHL appearance. Kuemper is set to become the 87th goaltender in NHL history to reach 500 games played. The veteran netminder has a lifetime record of 11-6-2 versus New York, with a .916 save percentage and a 2.51 goals-against average. 
  4. The Kings enter tonight's game with seven power-play goals in five games played on their current homestand. Los Angeles has now risen into the NHL's top-half in power-play percentage at 22.2 percent, thanks to a 33.3 percent clip in their current stretch at Crypto.com Arena, which ranks fourth in the league during that span. 
  5. Lastly - It's Kevin Fiala time! After missing the final 26 regular-season games in 2025-26, all four in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the first 16 games of this season due to a lower-body injury, Fiala is set to return to action tonight against New York. The Swiss winger has tallied 245 points in his four seasons with the Kings organization. Look for Fiala to skate on a forward line with Quinton Byfield and Mats Zuccarello.

Tonight's Projected 👑 Lineup ⬇️

Forwards

Panarin
Laferriere
Kempe
Fiala
Byfield
Zuccarello
Moore
Turcotte
Perry
Haula
Helenius
Lee

 

Defensemen

 

Anderson
Doughty
Edmundson
Clarke
Dumoulin
Ceci

Goaltenders

Kuemper
Forsberg

Players to Watch

Kings - Artemi Panarin: After scoring twice in New York earlier this season, Panarin has now scored 21 career goals against the Islanders, his most against any opponent. The Islanders are also one of just two teams that Panarin has totaled at least 50 points against, along with Philadelphia. 

Islanders - Matthew Schaefer: Schaefer leads the Islanders this season with 12 assists and is tied for the New York team lead with 17 total points. Schaefer's five goals are tied for the sixth most in the NHL among defensemen, including a goal against Los Angeles when these teams met in October. 

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.

Ways to attend the LA Kings' 7-game homestand

Following a five-game stretch on the road, the LA Kings will look to the electric atmosphere of Crypto.com Arena to drive them to victory as the team gears up for a 7-game homestand. Beginning on October 29 and until November 14, the Kings will face off against teams from around the NHL in a series of exciting match-ups that are sure to leave every fan in attendance on the edge of their seat.

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