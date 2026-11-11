LA Kings Celebrate Hockey for Heroes

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The LA Kings will host their annual Hockey for Heroes game on November 12, presented by IBEW & NECA, as they take on the New York Islanders at Crypto.com Arena.

Hockey for Heroes is an initiative to bring local Military to games. It is generously funded by Season Ticket Members and fans, the result of which provides active and former military members the opportunity to attend an LA Kings game. Time is running out to support this initiative - to make a contribution, visit: Tickets | LA Kings Hockey for Heroes | Los Angeles Kings

Throughout the game, the Kings will honor the brave men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces, recognizing heroes from each branch of the military while celebrating their service. Fans can look forward to a number of special tributes and experiences in order to recognize members of the military, including a ceremonial puck drop, drum moments, Zamboni rides and in-game recognitions of the Kings Heroes of the Game during each period.

Fans will also have the opportunity to bid on items from the Kings Care Foundation featuring military-themed, player-signed jerseys, custom LA Kings dog tags and official team-issued locker room gear. Proceeds from these initiatives will benefit military and veteran-focused programming. Dog tags and team-issued locker room gear will be exclusively for sale at the game - to shop, visit the Kings Care Foundation booth at Section 117. The specialty jersey auction goes live on the day of the game at lakings.com/auctions - and fans anywhere can bid.

The annual Hockey for Heroes game serves as a heartfelt reminder of the King ongoing commitment to honoring those who dedicate their lives to protecting our country.

Hockey for Heroes Game - Nov. 12

Honor your community heroes and elevate your wardrobe with the Hockey for Heroes ticket pack. For just $66, fans can buy a ticket to the Nov. 12 game vs the Islanders and secure a LA Kings performance hat along with it.

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