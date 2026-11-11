FINAL - LAK 0, NSH 3

KempeNSH
By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

The LA Kings were shutout for the first time since the 2024-25 season, as they dropped a 3-0 final score against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

Nashville opened the scoring just over five minutes into the game, capitalizing off the rush. Kings defenseman Brian Dumoulin pinched at the point and got beat, as the Predators went the other way, 2-on-1. Forward Nils Hoglander got a pass through defenseman Cody Ceci, to forward Filip Forsberg at the back post, where he buried his sixth goal of the season for the early 1-0 advantage.

The Predators doubled their lead just past the halfway mark of the game, as Forsberg buried his second goal of the evening. Off a faceoff win in the offensive zone, Nashville went to work along the wall. Hoglander protected the puck on the boards and fed Forsberg with a step in the left-hand circle, where the Swede used a quick release to put the visitors ahead 2-0.

Inside the final stages of the game, Nashville hit the empty net to seal the game at 3-0.

Hear from forwards Adrian Kempe and Scott Laughton, as well as Head Coach Peter Laviolette, after tonight’s game.

Game Highlights ⬇️

NSH at LAK | Recap

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