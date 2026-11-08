Darcy Kuemper unveils Hockey Fights Cancer mask, to be worn throughout all remaining November games

KuemperTight
By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

It’s always nice to see NHL players use their platforms to support meaningful causes.

On Saturday evening, the Kings held their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game. If you took a closer look between the pipes, you’d have seen a couple of subtle changes, in support of such an important night. 

Throughout the month of November, Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper will wear a special mask with a Hockey Fights Cancer theme. Kuemper debuted the mask yesterday against Pittsburgh and will wear it for all remaining Kings games in November. At the end of the month, the Kings Care Foundation will auction off the mask, as a part of their overall fundraising efforts surrounding the night. 

“I just wanted to do something for Hockey Fights Cancer, for November, and I just want everyone to know that we're there with them,” Kuemper said. “No one's fighting alone.”

Hockey Fights Cancer is one promotion that I think most people can relate to. Just about everyone is impacted. 

For some, it’s a personal battle. The Kings partnered with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for last night’s game to recognize several individuals who underwent or are undergoing their own cancer battles. Their stories were powerful inside the arena. 

For others, maybe it’s a family member. Might be a friend. Could be a coworker. Honestly, there's a good chance it might be all of the above. That’s why there is always a lot of emotion surrounding the Hockey Fights Cancer night and that’s why it’s important. It’s one of those things that is bigger than the game, bigger than the result. That’s why it brings people together. 

Kuemper understood that. Everyone has a connection and it’s something he felt was important to share. 

“We all have loved ones that have fought battles,” he said. “It's hard to find anyone in this world that hasn't been affected, someone in their life, themselves or someone in their life that's had to go through it. So, we all have a connection in some way to it and we know how difficult it is and how terrible it is that anyone has to deal with that. The more we can do to help each other out and be there for each other, the better off we are.”

MaskLeftSide

The details of Kuemper’s mask are subtle, yet intricate. 

Included on the left side is a simple message, one that Kuemper really wanted to share.

“No one fights alone.”

Behind those words is a purple ribbon, a common color and symbol associated with the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative and a color that stands out a little bit more prominently on the black, white and silver mask. The right side has the typical crown, with another purple ribbon running behind it, similar to the left side.

MaskRightSide

Throughout the mask, on the front, the top and the back, are several doves, which Kuemper described as a “sign of hope.” 

Also on the back is another ribbon, a common theme both around cancer awareness and Kuemper’s mask, along with a phrase that Kuemper said he puts on every one of his masks - "For those I love".

MaskTop

The mask was designed by Dave Fried of Fried Designs, who has been responsible for several LA Kings masks, including masks for both Kuemper and goaltender Anton Forsberg. Fried designed both of their regular masks for the 2026-27 season, as well as their Hometown Remix masks and Kuemper’s mask for the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team Canada. 

“He did an amazing job, he does great work,” Kuemper said. 

Kuemper said that the idea went all the way back to training camp, starting with a thought to just do something to try and help however they could with something he felt was important. The process moved pretty quickly from there, beginning with a mock design from Fried, as well as the necessary league approvals from the NHL before putting everything into action. 

Ultimately, Kuemper saw what he felt was an important cause and understood that as a professional hockey player, he had the opportunity to try to do his part to raise awareness and funds to help. That’s what makes this important. Because everyone is impacted in one way or another, everyone should feel motivated to try and help as they can. Kuemper’s platform is larger than most, playing in the NHL, and he delivered with this mask. 

“We're obviously in a unique situation, where we have the platform that we can contribute to make a difference,” Kuemper added. “Just wanted to help any way we could as a team, the equipment staff was very involved in all of this as well, so it's very special.”

The auction to purchase Kuemper's mask is being run through the Kings Care Foundation, with proceeds going Children's Hospital Los Angeles. It opened yesterday, just before puck drop against Pittsburgh, and will run through the end of November, ending at 11:59 PM Pacific on November 30. Kuemper plans to wear the mask during all November games, including what will be his 500th career NHL game played the next time he takes the net. In total, the Kings are scheduled to play 10 games in November, including last night's game against Pittsburgh, not including Wednesday's win over San Jose, as the Kings wore their Hometown Remix jerseys. Between games he starts and backs up, Kuemper will have the mask on hand nine more times, beginning on Tuesday versus Nashville. 

The auction can be found HERE.

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