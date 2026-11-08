Darcy Kuemper unveils Hockey Fights Cancer mask, to be worn throughout all remaining November games

It’s always nice to see NHL players use their platforms to support meaningful causes.

On Saturday evening, the Kings held their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game. If you took a closer look between the pipes, you’d have seen a couple of subtle changes, in support of such an important night.

Throughout the month of November, Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper will wear a special mask with a Hockey Fights Cancer theme. Kuemper debuted the mask yesterday against Pittsburgh and will wear it for all remaining Kings games in November. At the end of the month, the Kings Care Foundation will auction off the mask, as a part of their overall fundraising efforts surrounding the night.

“I just wanted to do something for Hockey Fights Cancer, for November, and I just want everyone to know that we're there with them,” Kuemper said. “No one's fighting alone.”

Hockey Fights Cancer is one promotion that I think most people can relate to. Just about everyone is impacted.

For some, it’s a personal battle. The Kings partnered with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for last night’s game to recognize several individuals who underwent or are undergoing their own cancer battles. Their stories were powerful inside the arena.

For others, maybe it’s a family member. Might be a friend. Could be a coworker. Honestly, there's a good chance it might be all of the above. That’s why there is always a lot of emotion surrounding the Hockey Fights Cancer night and that’s why it’s important. It’s one of those things that is bigger than the game, bigger than the result. That’s why it brings people together.

Kuemper understood that. Everyone has a connection and it’s something he felt was important to share.

“We all have loved ones that have fought battles,” he said. “It's hard to find anyone in this world that hasn't been affected, someone in their life, themselves or someone in their life that's had to go through it. So, we all have a connection in some way to it and we know how difficult it is and how terrible it is that anyone has to deal with that. The more we can do to help each other out and be there for each other, the better off we are.”