INSIDER: The Latest on Kevin Fiala, After Today's Kings Practice

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson was not on the ice with the group today, so the Kings had 15 forwards and six defensemen in total. Forward Martin Chromiak was assigned to the AHL yesterday, so he was naturally not with the group.

Per Peter Laviolette, Gustafsson is “day-to-day” right now, so his availability for tomorrow is at least in question. One to circle back on in 24 hours. Without him, the Kings used the alignment on the blueline we saw last season. Joel Edmundson moved into Gustafsson’s spot with Clarke, while Mikey Anderson moved back with Drew Doughty and Brian Dumoulin played with Cody Ceci. Those are the only six defensemen on the roster right now, so if Gustafsson does miss any time, the Kings could potentially have to look towards the Ontario Reign for reinforcements.

Up front was where the waves were, though.

With Fiala, he’s been in a week-to-week mode for a long time. It’s one of those things where he’s been out for so long that you almost just think of him as being out long term. The reality is, he’s making progress and he’s steadily getting closer. It might be tomorrow, it might not. Could definitely happen on this homestand. Finally feels like an end in sight, just a matter of how close it actually is. It’s kind of crazy, when you think about it, that we’ve still never seen Fiala and forward Artemi Panarin in the same Kings lineup. Really is staggering, isn’t it?

Today was positive, no doubt, but I would also say it is far from a certainty that he plays tomorrow. Here’s Peter Laviolette on that question –

“Right now, I can’t say that,” Laviolette said today, when speaking about Fiala’s availability for tomorrow. “He’s still moving and making progress towards a return. At some point, you have to leave the14th or 15th forward [role] and you have to get involved in the drills. So, for me, this was more of a progression to get him into the mix on the 5-on-5 drills, get him to be a regular, get him involved in all aspects of what we were doing at practice. There’s a game tomorrow, so you’re trying to manage a game, you’re trying to manage being ready tomorrow and I’m also trying to manage entry, at some point, of players back into the lineup.”

Today’s practice saw Fiala, as noted, with Byfield and Perry. Laviolette brought up an interesting point, which is one I think has to be brought up when it specifically comes to Fiala’s return. Obviously, a 100 percent healthy Fiala is a top-six forward for the Kings. But should he be immediately thrust into that role in his first game back, with the 18-20 minutes that come along with it?

Skill-wise isn’t the issue. It’s how much you want to throw a player in to the deep end, when he hasn’t played a game since February, with two procedures in between now and then. I think it’s justified caution. When he’s fully up to speed, Fiala should be playing a big role for the Kings. To simply assume he’s ready for that, when you really can’t replicate game situations, might not be the right approach. That’s how the Kings are trying to balance things.

“I think that’ll depend on a game plan on entry. If you’re talking about a limited role and a limited amount of minutes, then that might not be the perfect spot. I think through conversations, whenever that time is, about an entry with a player that’s been out for a long time after a serious injury, I think there’s conversations about the plan back in. It’ll be more about the conversations that I have moving forward as to whether or not he jumps into a role where there’s 18 to 20 minutes or whether you control the minutes a little bit more.”

The Kings shouldn’t be looking to Fiala as a season savior. They certainly need players who bring what Fiala does, but it’s important to remain grounded that Fiala hasn’t played a game in what is approaching nine months. He had a major injury, one that sometimes sees players need to play their way back into form from. I think it’s important to try and shift the pressure off of Fiala when he does come back, which is tricky for a team with five wins in 15 games, in need of goals and points in the standings. Fiala can deliver both. But it’s important that his first game back is the start of his overall ascent, not a case of too much, too soon.

Throughout the process, Fiala has remained as positive as he can, in Laviolette’s eyes. I thought this quote was pretty extensive and worth sharing in full. Fiala has put a lot into getting to this point. He’s clearly close, reaching that final step from a practice standpoint, which is a full participant, on a regular line, with full contact. He’s now reached that checkpoint.