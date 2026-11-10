Game Preview - LAK vs. NSH

Players to Watch

Kings - Brandt Clarke: Over the last two seasons, Clarke has amassed four assists in six games played against Nashville, leading all Los Angeles defensemen. In total this season, Clarke leads all Kings defensemen in goals, assists and points and is expected to return to the top power-play unit tonight.

Predators - Roman Josi: Josi is one of eight defensemen around the NHL with at least 20 points this season, with his 18 assists ranking fifth among all blueliners around the league. Josi tallied three points (1-2-3) in two games played against the Kings last season, leading all Nashville defensemen in the season series.

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.