Game Preview - LAK vs. NSH

GAMEDAY_16X9_NSH
By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

The LA Kings have a 2-2-0 record on their current homestand, as they enter the second straight week of games here in Los Angeles. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game against the Nashville -

When: Tuesday, November 10 @ 7:00 PM PST
Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

Watch: ESPN+ / Hulu
Listen: 830 AM KLAA, ESPN LA App, LA Kings App

Kings vs. Predators Tickets 👇

5️⃣ Things To Know For Tonight's Game

  1. The Kings will look for their second Western Conference victory of the season, as they host the Nashville Predators this evening. With three games remaining on their current homestand, Los Angeles currently sits with a record of two wins and two defeats. 
  2. Expecting reinforcements tonight for the Kings, as forward Mats Zuccarello prepares to return to the lineup. Head Coach Peter Laviolette confirmed this morning Zuccarello will play. The veteran winger will need to be formally activated off of injured reserve before the game. Expect to see Zuccarello on the second power-play unit tonight in his return to action.
  3. Forward Joel Armia led the Kings last season against Nashville with five points (3-2-5) in three games played. The Finnish winger found the back of the net in each of the three matchups, including both at Crypto.com Arena. Overall, his three goals were tied for the second-most by any player around the NHL versus the Predators last season. 
  4. Los Angeles has been among the NHL's best teams on the power play on their current homestand. The Kings have scored seven power-play goals in four games, including forward Alex Laferriere's last time out versus Pittsburgh. Since the homestand began on 10/29, the Kings rank fourth in the NHL in PP% at 38.6 percent, rising to 12th in the NHL overall thanks to their recent surge. 
  5. Kings forwards Adrian Kempe (3-2-5) and Artemi Panarin (0-5-5) are tied for second in the NHL in points-per-game thus far in the month of November. Both players collected four points against San Jose last week and each tallied an assist on Saturday versus Pittsburgh. Despite playing in just two games, Kempe is tied for eighth in the league in goals (3) while Panarin is tied for tenth in assists (5).

Tonight's Projected 👑 Lineup ⬇️

Forwards

Panarin
Laferriere
Kempe
Moore
Byfield
Perry
Zuccarello
Laughton
Armia
Haula
Connors
Lee

 

Defensemen

 

Anderson
Doughty
Edmundson
Clarke
Dumoulin
Ceci

Goaltenders

Forsberg
Kuemper

Players to Watch

Kings - Brandt Clarke: Over the last two seasons, Clarke has amassed four assists in six games played against Nashville, leading all Los Angeles defensemen. In total this season, Clarke leads all Kings defensemen in goals, assists and points and is expected to return to the top power-play unit tonight. 

Predators - Roman Josi: Josi is one of eight defensemen around the NHL with at least 20 points this season, with his 18 assists ranking fifth among all blueliners around the league. Josi tallied three points (1-2-3) in two games played against the Kings last season, leading all Nashville defensemen in the season series. 

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.

Ways to attend the LA Kings' 7-game homestand

Following a five-game stretch on the road, the LA Kings will look to the electric atmosphere of Crypto.com Arena to drive them to victory as the team gears up for a 7-game homestand. Beginning on October 29 and until November 14, the Kings will face off against teams from around the NHL in a series of exciting match-ups that are sure to leave every fan in attendance on the edge of their seat.

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