Kings In The Community: Local Rink Tours

“I think it’s great for the players to get involved inside of that. I think there’s a lot of love for this team in the community, so for the players to give back and go to the rinks, I think that’s really important. You make a lot of kids pretty happy when Adrian Kempe shows up at a rink or Drew Doughty shows up at a rink. It’s really impactful, it’s something that helps kids continue to love the game, maybe remember for the rest of their lives. We don’t always realize how important that is, but it’s a big deal.”

That was Head Coach Peter Laviolette, speaking on the LA Kings Rink Tours annual outing, as the team went out in the community on Sunday to give back a little bit to those who support them on the ice.

Even when things aren’t going well in terms of wins and losses, it’s important that the Kings continue to contribute off the ice.

Every healthy player on the team was involved, out in the community, at one of seven different youth hockey rinks in the region. The Kings were split up among several different groups, working with youth-hockey players around the community, ranging from those who are just learning how to skate to players in the 10 – 12 year-old range, who are beginning to play at a more competitive level. The appearances ranged everywhere from the team’s home base in El Segundo to a couple of different rinks in Valley, where the organization continues to make investments in the game, including at the newly opened LA Kings Ice Reseda.

Those appearances, whether you are 16-0 or 0-16, are important. Being involved is important. For young players, those are the moments you remember for the rest of your lives. The Kings know it, because they once were those players.