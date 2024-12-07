Behind the Design: Star Wars Night Merch

On Saturday, December 7th, the LA Kings will be one with the force as we celebrate Star Wars Night vs the Minnesota Wild. As part of the celebration we will have a merchandise collection featuring three exclusive Star Wars-inspired items—a long sleeve, hoodie and scarf. Fans can purchase these limited-edition items at TeamLA, both in-store and online, starting Saturday.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the designer behind the collection Nathan Goldman at TeamLA on gameday.

Secure your tickets today for the 5:00 PM game and purchase a limited-availability ticket pack to receive an exclusive Vladislav Gavrikov Jedi bobblehead. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will also receive a Star Wars-themed neck gaiter! Click here for more info!