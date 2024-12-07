Behind the Design: Star Wars Night Merch

Web_1920x1080 header

On Saturday, December 7th, the LA Kings will be one with the force as we celebrate Star Wars Night vs the Minnesota Wild. As part of the celebration we will have a merchandise collection featuring three exclusive Star Wars-inspired items—a long sleeve, hoodie and scarf. Fans can purchase these limited-edition items at TeamLA, both in-store and online, starting Saturday.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the designer behind the collection Nathan Goldman at TeamLA on gameday.

Secure your tickets today for the 5:00 PM game and purchase a limited-availability ticket pack to receive an exclusive Vladislav Gavrikov Jedi bobblehead. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will also receive a Star Wars-themed neck gaiter! Click here for more info!

24-25 SEASON

LITTLE KINGS LEARN TO PLAY

  • An introductory program for children ages 5-9 where they will learn the fundamentals of Ice Hockey in six 1-Hour On-Ice sessions. Click here to learn more!

Kings Promotions and Themes All December-Long!

Kings fans, December is filled with many great promotions and theme nights – including Star Wars Night, Kids Day and plenty more! Don’t miss out on these awesome giveaways and exclusive ticket pack items! Get your tickets today by clicking the link below!

Share the gift of Kings hockey 🎁

The LA Kings Holiday Pack is back! Our Holiday Pack offers two exclusive ticket plans, with a unique gift for each, that bring the thrills of live hockey straight to your holiday festivities and into the new year!

