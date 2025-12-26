6 Kings Prospects To Compete at 2026 World Juniors

It’s officially World Juniors season, Insiders!
A look at the six LA Kings prospects who will be participating in the tournament this season, representing six different countries, as the tournament gets underway today in Minnesota.
Carter George
Back for another run at a gold medal, Carter George enters the tournament as the undisputed starting goaltender for Team Canada. George had a terrific tournament debut a season ago, though his team was ultimately knocked out by Czechia in the quarterfinals. Certainly wasn’t due to George’s play, as the 2025 second-round draft selection led the tournament with a .936 save percentage, a 1.76 goals-against average and two shutouts.
In his lone pre-tournament game in net, George made 19 saves on 20 shots in a 2-1 victory over Sweden.
Had the chance to chat with George earlier this month in advance of the tournament, with his episode of All The Kings Men dropping earlier this morning! Enjoy the full conversation with George below, as he prepares for his tournament opener.