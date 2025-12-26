6 Kings Prospects To Compete at 2026 World Juniors

Brendan McMorrow

McMorrow is an interesting selection here because he plays a defined role. In short tournaments, you often see players who might be thought to have higher upside left at home while players who are adept at filling certain roles are brought. That could be McMorrow a bit here. He’s a player who plays in a bottom-six role at Denver University but he’s a workhorse-type player who forechecks relentlessly and is comfortable impacting games even without high-end minutes. You need guys like that and McMorrow should get the opportunity here to show that he can deliver in that way with Team USA.

Playing on home ice, this will be McMorrow’s only opportunity to play in the tournament, as the Kings drafted him in June as an overaged selection, so he will age out next season. Look for McMorrow to begin the tournament playing lower in the lineup, perhaps with some time on the penalty kill. Excited to see McMorrow play. He didn’t attend Kings development camp over the summer due to a policy that Denver University has with incoming freshmen. Be good to see what he can do in a higher-level setting.

Jan Chovan

Chovan, like Cihar, is returning for his second tournament, after he played in last season’s event as a draft-eligible player. Also similarly to Cihar, Chovan played in more of a depth role last season but could see elevated minutes this year with additional experience under his belt.

After he played last season at the U-20 level in Finland, the Slovakian-born Chovan moved to North America this season to play in the OHL with Sudbury, as he looked to get more comfortable with the game on the smaller rink. Chovan has 18 points (7-11-18) with the Wolves this season, ranking fifth on the team in total scoring. Slovakia is less of a favorite than some of the countries his fellow Kings prospects play for, and an appearance in the quarterfinals would represent a good opportunity to potentially play for a medal. Another player I’m interested in getting a closer look at this week.