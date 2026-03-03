RECAP: Kings 2, Avalanche 4, 3/2

The LA Kings came up just short in Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith's first game in the role behind the bench, as they fell by a 4-2 final score on Monday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

Colorado opened the scoring inside the game’s first five minutes, as it capitalized on a Kings turnover at the offensive blue line to bury a goal in transition. Forward Gabriel Landeskog dished the puck to forward Martin Necas with speed, creating a 2-on-1 rush into the offensive zone. Necas fed forward Nathan MacKinnon, who buried his shot first time, putting the Avalanche ahead early.

The Avalanche made it 2-0 just past the halfway mark of the first period, with the same line connecting for the visitors. After the Kings got sucked in deep in their own zone, Colorado worked the puck from low-to-high, to defenseman Brent Burns at the left point. Burns fed Landeskog in his wheelhouse and he one-timed the puck through a screen in front, past goaltender Anton Forsberg and in for the two-goal advantage.

The Kings capitalized on their first power play of the game to pull a goal back, sending the game into the first intermission down just 2-1. Forward Anze Kopitar won the faceoff in the offensive zone, back to defenseman Brandt Clarke at the point. With forward Corey Perry providing a high screen, Clarke’s shot from the point evaded everyone on the way through, including Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, bringing the hosts within a goal.

Midway through the second period, defenseman Angus Booth made his NHL debut even more memorable as he tied the game with his first career NHL goal. Forward Adrian Kempe and defenseman Brian Dumoulin exchanged the puck at the right point, which created some space for Dumoulin to operate. Dumoulin hit Booth with a pinpoint pass, as he drove the net, which he redirected in to tie the game at two.

With just under five minutes remaining, Colorado broke through with a goal off a sustained shift in the offensive zone, pulling ahead 3-2 late in the game. The Kings had a chance to clear but could not, resulting in an extended possession for the Avalanche. MacKinnon took advantage, as he used his speed down the right wing to create space, before he fed defenseman Devon Toews headed towards the goal for the game-winning goal.

Colorado added an empty-net goal with 0.5 seconds left, securing a 4-2 win.

