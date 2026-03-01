RECAP: Kings 2, Flames 0, 2/28

The LA Kings snapped a five-game losing streak as they bounced back from Thursday's lopsided defeat with a 2-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

Neither team found the back of the net in a high-shooting first period, as each side put 13 shots on net. Calgary had the more dangerous of the chances, with Kings netminder Anton Forsberg making a few key stops, including a breakaway save on Flames forward Matt Coronato.

The Kings got on the board midway through the second period with a nice shift to open the scoring. Forward Trevor Moore curled hard out of the corner to create a bit of separation with the puck, before he worked the puck to forward Quinton Byfield behind the net. Byfield rounded the net and got the puck to forward Alex Laferriere in a dangerous area and although his shot was denied by Calgary goaltender Dustin Wolf, Laferriere was quick to react to the rebound, as he buried his 14th goal of the season to put the hosts ahead 1-0.

After the third period largely came and went with a 1-0 Kings lead, forward Adrian Kempe iced the game with an empty-net goal, off a nifty assist from forward Artemi Panarin, to secure the two points with a 2-0 victory.

Hear from Laferriere, goaltender Anton Forsberg and Head Coach Jim Hiller following tonight's win over the Flames.