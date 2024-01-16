1/15 FINAL - Kings 5, Hurricanes 2 

The Kings snapped their eight-game losing streak on Monday afternoon, defeating the red hot Carolina Hurricanes 5-2. On stop five of six on the current road trip, the Kings took down the Metropolitan Division’s second seeded team who had won seven of their past eight games.

In need of someone to step up to snap their losing streak, the Kings leading goalscorer Trevor Moore struck first for the good guys. Coming 6:24 into the game, Moore found a loose rebound after a Vladislav Gavrikov point shot lay vacant in front of the Hurricanes net. Moore’s goal marked his 19th tally of the season, extending his career high. The Kings took a 1-0 into the first intermission with the shots tied at 9-9.

Into the second period, the Hurricanes held the upper hand. It was a period in which the Hurricanes held a shot advantage 13-10, but more importantly tied the game. Capitalizing on a 2-on-1, the Hurricanes converted with a one-timer to beat David Rittich.

The third period was both eventful and filled with offense. The Kings put together a four-goal period and started early to grab a stranglehold on the game. Just 1:01 into the final 20 minutes of regulation, Phillip Danault potted his ninth goal of the season. Danault found the back of the net after a Matt Roy shot ricocheted off the end boards and back in front of the net. Quickly after the Danault lead-taking goal, Alex Laferriere finished off a great shift with a beautiful snipe. Laferriere has now recorded points in back-to-back games for the second time this season, marking is his first career road point streak (2GP, 1-1=2). The Kings then extended their lead to 4-1 when Jaret Anderson-Dolan fed Pierre-Luc Dubois for a one-timer 5:20 into the period. The goal for Dubois gave him consecutive multi-point games.

A Hurricanes goal by Jack Drury midway into the third period brought the home team within two goals, but a second Moore goal, this one with an empty net sealed the win with 1:16 to go in the game.

Rittich stopped 30 shots and improved his record to 3-0-1 across five appearances with the Kings this season.