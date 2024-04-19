PLATELETS FOR PLAYOFFS TAKES PLACE AT CHLA APRIL 22 – 25

Platelets for Playoffs, a post-season initiative that supports pediatric patients suffering from leukemia, aplastic anemia, or a bone marrow disease that requires special blood products, returns for Round 1 of playoffs.

One lucky fan who participates in the platelet drive, which begins Monday, April 22, and ends April 25 at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), will receive a pair of tickets to Home Game 2 at Crypto.com Arena. Plus ALL donors during the aforementioned window will receive a Kings/CHLA co-branded lanyard. Also during this time, the LA Kings are pleased to thank all Blood Donors who complete their appointments at the CHLA during this window with a lanyard.

Due to the time commitment required for platelet donations, CHLA requires platelet donors to schedule their appointments. Appointment times are available between 6:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. between April 22 – 25. To make an appointment or for any questions, email the CHLA Blood Donor Center, call 323-361-2441, or schedule your appointment online.

For more information on blood and platelet donor qualifications, click here.