LA Kings Sign Forward Jimmy Lombardi To a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The LA Kings signed forward Jimmy Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract.

Selected in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Lombardi has tallied a career-best 21 goals and 41 points (21-20=41) with four power-play goals, two shorthanded goals and a plus 15-rating in 33 games this season with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). His 21 goals rank second among all Firebirds skaters while his 20 assists and 41 points each place third on the team. Of Lombardi’s 21 goals, an OHL-best six have been game-winners.

Lombardi, 18, is in his third season with Flint following a career-best 45-point campaign (13-32=45) last season where he finished tied for fourth in team scoring. The 6-0, 175-pound center has totaled 41 goals and 106 points (41-65=106) in 158 regular-season OHL contests with the Firebirds, adding two assists in nine total playoff games. The Toronto, Ontario native is committed to play collegiate hockey for the University of Michigan Wolverines (Big-10).