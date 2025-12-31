Drew Doughty & Darcy Kuemper Named to Team Canada for 2026 Winter OIympics!

Statistically speaking, Doughty has been back at the level he was at prior to his ankle injury last season, which left him playing at well below 100 percent down the stretch and into the playoffs. Doughty has a 60.5 percent 5-on-5 goal share through 31 games, which would be the best rate of his NHL career should it carry over throughout a larger sample size of a full season. Doughty has been on the ice for 1.61 goals against per/60 this season, second in his career only to his 2017 campaign, one of five All-Star selections he has to his name. Of the 135 defensemen in the NHL to play at least 500 minutes of 5-on-5 hockey this season, Doughty ranks tenth in goals against per/60. If you expand from 5-on-5 to all even-strength situations, Doughty is seventh. Simply put, defensively, the numbers would tell you Doughty has been as good as he’s ever been.

Offensively, while the Kings have obviously struggled as a whole, they’ve produced at their highest clip when Doughty has been on the ice. The Kings have scored 3.09 goals per/60 at even strength with Doughty on the ice, the best clip among Kings blueliners by a wide margin. He’s been over three in that area five times throughout his career, including this season. While his individual numbers are down a bit, he's still pacing towards a 35-point season over 82 games.

The numbers present a very simple position – Drew Doughty has been very good this season and is more than deserving of his place on Team Canada.

In terms of his role at the tournament, with Cale Makar on the team as the team’s clearly defined RD1, I wouldn’t expect to see Doughty playing a top-pairing role. However, he’s a big-game player and it’d be hard to think of anyone who takes more pride in representing his country than Doughty. At the 4 Nations Faceoff in February, Doughty began the tournament as the seventh defenseman and progressed as the tournament went along, finishing in a Top-4 role in the gold-medal game. Regardless of where he starts, don’t be surprised if Doughty is relied on more and more as the stakes get higher and higher. Canada is a gold-medal favorite and if it does in fact win at the tournament, it would be just another accolade in Doughty's already impressive trophy case.