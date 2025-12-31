Drew Doughty & Darcy Kuemper Named to Team Canada for 2026 Winter OIympics!

Celebrating New Year’s Eve with some individual recognitions for the LA Kings. Over the summer, Adrian Kempe (Sweden) and Kevin Fiala (Switzerland) were selected as “First Six” players for their respective countries. Each of the 12 participating nations named their first six players back in June, with Kempe and Fiala both being locks to play in the tournament. More on those players HERE.
Today, two additional members of the Kings were selected to the tournament, as Drew Doughty and Darcy Kuemper were named to Team Canada's roster for the tournament in February! More on two very deserving Kings below.
Drew Doughty
Doughty is a two-time Olympian already and has two gold medals on his Hall of Fame resume, as he was a part of the Canadian squad that won in 2010 and 2014. At the 2014 tournament, Doughty led all defensemen with four goals and was tied for second among blueliners with six points. For his performance, Doughty was the only Canadian player selected to the All-Tournament team, one of two defensemen included. When you combine his success at the Olympics with gold medals at the World Cup of Hockey, the 4 Nations Faceoff and the World Junior Championships, as well as a silver at the World Championships, Doughty is one of the most accomplished players of his era on the international stage. He’ll get what could potentially be his final opportunity to play in a best-on-best international tournament in Milan in February. He’ll certainly be inclined to make the most of it.