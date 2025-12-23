RECAP: Kings 1, Blue Jackets 3, 12/22

The LA Kings were unable to build on Thursday's win over Tampa Bay, as they surrendered three power-play goals in a 3-1 defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

Columbus opened the scoring on the game’s first power play, as forward Mason Marchment found the back of the net from the slot. After the Kings were unable to convert on two separate occasions with shorthanded, 2-on-1 rushes, the Blue Jackets capitalized at the other end. Marchment worked his way into the slot and slipped his shot past Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg for his sixth tally of the season and a 1-0 advantage.

Inside the final minute of the opening period, Marchment added a second power-play goal to send the visitors into the first intermission up two goals. Defenseman Damon Severson, stationed at the center point, got a shot through, with Marchment providing the screen in front of Forsberg. The shot deflected off Marchment’s shoulder and in to put the Blue Jackets up by a pair through 20 minutes.

Late in the second period, the Kings pulled within a goal as they used a simple formula to get on the board. After a sustained shift in the offensive zone, forward Andrei Kuzmenko rotated to the top of the zone and with forward Trevor Moore providing the screen in front of the net, Kuzmenko scored from distance, past Columbus netminder Jet Greaves, to bring the hosts within 2-1 through 40 minutes.

The Blue Jackets iced the game late with their third power-play goal, coming from forward Kirill Marchenko, providing the insurance goal that sealed the deal with a two-goal victory.

Hear from forward Quinton Byfield, defenseman Joel Edmundson and Head Coach Jim Hiller after tonight’s game.