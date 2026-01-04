RECAP: Kings 5, Wild 4 (SO), 1/3

The LA Kings were able to turn a good performance into two points as they skated to a 5-4 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

The Kings opened the scoring just over six minutes into the game through forward Adrian Kempe. The Kings top line put together a strong shift below the goal line, with forwards Alex Laferriere and Anze Kopitar winning the puck back deep in the offensive zone. Kopitar passed the puck through the top of the crease to Kempe, who slammed in the goal with authority, his 14th of the season, the put the hosts ahead 1-0.

Minnesota tied the game just over two minutes later, however, as defenseman Jacob Middleton scored his first goal of the season. The Wild won the puck back in the corner and forward Mats Zuccarello fed the puck to Middleton in the left-hand circle, where he shot first time, past Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper and in on the blocker side to equalize the game at a goal apiece.

Skating on their second power play of the evening, the Kings pulled back ahead with a goal on the man advantage. Defenseman Brandt Clarke set up forward Quinton Byfield in the right-hand circle with space. Byfield’s shot was headed past the far post but it deflected off the glove of forward Corey Perry and in, as the Kings extended their power-play goal streak to four games for the first time this season.

The Wild again answered back quickly, however, as they scored a power-play goal of their own less than two minutes after Perry’s goal, tying the game at two through 40 minutes. Attacking off the rush, forward Joel Eriksson Ek drove down the left wing, lowered his shoulder and finished with a top-shelf shot on the glove side to equalize the game at two goals apiece.

Early in the third period, the Kings pulled in front once again on a strange goal. Byfield’s shot off the rush was deflected wide, but the puck hit the endboards and kicked back into the crease, off of Minnesota goaltender Jesper Wallstedt and in for his sixth goal of the season and a 3-2 advantage. Defensemen Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin crashed the net, but it was ultimately ruled an own goal, with Byfield getting credit for his sixth of the season.

Minnesota once again came back to tie the game, as they capitalized with a tic-tac-toe passing play in transition to equalize at three goals apiece. Forward Danila Yurov made the first pass to his left, to forward Kirill Kaprizov, who went back door to defenseman Brock Faber for the goal, his ninth of the season.

With just inside eight minutes to play in regulation, the Kings took their fourth one-goal lead of the evening, coming from an unlikely source. At the end of a shift, forward Kevin Fiala was able to gain the offensive zone with possession and he delayed down the right wing to buy some time. Fiala then found forward Samuel Helenius trailing the play and the big centerman buried his shot through the five hole to put the Kings ahead 4-3.

Inside three minutes to play, forward Matt Boldy got to the net and tied the game at four goals apiece. Moving in from the left point, Faber got the puck towards the crease and although Boldy was tied up, he was able to fight through the battle and get the puck over the goal line and in. His goal was his team-leading 26th of the season, as Minnesota tied the game for the fourth time.

After neither team found the back of the net in overtime, the Kings earned the second point via the shootout. Forward Adrian Kempe scored on his attempt and defenseman Brandt Clarke scored the game-deciding goal, as Darcy Kuemper made three saves on four attempts to secure the victory.

Hear from Clarke, Byfield and Head Coach Jim Hiller after tonight’s game.