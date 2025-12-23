INSIDER: Opportunity Calls for Alex Turcotte

It’s time for Alex Turcotte.
With Friday’s trade, which saw the Kings move Phillip Danault to the Montreal Canadiens, it is time for Alex Turcotte to take on a larger role.
For his part, he certainly feels ready to do so.
“Great opportunity for me…..I’ll be ready for it,” Turcotte said. “I’m confident in myself. Just going to go out there, work as hard as I can, do the best that I can, hopefully produce more and show them what I’ve got.”
Those around him feel the same way.
Take Anze Kopitar for example.
Kopitar has seen Turcotte’s development every step of the way. He’s been here the entire time, watching Turcotte grow as a player, specifically from a confidence standpoint. Turcotte plays a style of game that requires confidence, requires aggression. Now, the Kings need him to deliver that style of play in a larger role. Kopitar feels he’s ready to take on that challenge.
“I think he’s going to feel more comfortable to just have the confidence and the freedom to make plays and really establish himself as a big part of this team,” Kopitar said. “He’s shown that he can do it, it’s just a matter of doing it on a consistent basis now.”
Trevor Moore sees similar things in Turcotte.
Over the last four games, with Danault out of the lineup, Moore played a bit with Turcotte and started to see some of that confidence start to come out, some of those plays start to be made. Sometimes, it just takes a situational fit to see it. Certainly felt like the case, in Moore’s eyes.
“I think if there’s one upside [to the trade], it’s that Turc gets an elevated role and I really like that,” Moore said. “I think that he skates really well, he makes a lot of really good plays and he’s just getting comfortable. I think moving up in the lineup, playing more minutes, you get that confidence, and once he gets more and more comfortable, he’s only going to get better.”
While Turcotte and Moore played together quite a bit on the road, it was Warren Foegele who was in that spot today, with that pairing likely to continue into tomorrow’s game versus Columbus.
Foegele has spoken in the past about wanting to play with Turcotte, liking the way that their games blend together. When he came back from injury last month, Foegele spoke about watching Turcotte’s line play while he was in the press box and liking the direct manner in which they approached the game. When he came back, even though it was on the fourth line, Foegele liked how he thought his game might fit onto that line.
After yesterday’s practice, Jim Hiller spoke about how he likes those two players together, potentially as a pair that could have different players engaged as the third man on the line. Foegele pointed to several aspects of Turcotte’s game that he feels mesh with the way he plays. Sounds like a lot of guys on the same page there.
“He’s a smart player, he’s tenacious, hardworking, likes going to the net and those are things that I like to do as well,” Foegele said. “He’s just been an easy guy to play with. I’m excited for the opportunity for him and what he can bring for our team. I think we’re all excited for him to get that chance, because he’s been playing really well.”