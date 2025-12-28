INSIDER: Alex Laferriere's First NHL Hat Trick a Long Time Coming

Early in the first period of last night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, Alex Laferriere worked his way into the low slot. Defenseman Drew Doughty moved the puck behind the net in the offensive zone to Anze Kopitar, who was stationed in Gretzky’s office behind the net, with some time to make a play.

Laferriere found some space in between what felt like four Anaheim defensemen in front, as he moved into a soft spot between the coverage. Kopitar put the puck on Laferriere’s stick and he shot first time. The start of the most productive game in his NHL career thus far?

Well, sort of.

Laferriere’s shot hit Anaheim goaltender Lukas Dostal, who was sliding left to right, which kept the lead at 2-0 in favor of Los Angeles. Thankfully, just a few minutes later, he got another chance from the exact same spot and he made no mistake.

“After I scored, Kopi was joking if I didn't score that one, he wasn't going to pass to me anymore, so I knew I had to bear down on that one,” Laferriere said with a laugh. “Those guys were finding me in the soft ice the last two games so many times and I wasn't able to bury for them. [On Saturday] I was able to.”

Laferriere’s goal was the first of three he buried on Saturday evening as earned his first career hat trick in the NHL. It was the first hat trick by a Kings player since Kopitar’s three-goal performance on Opening Night of last season in Buffalo and the first hat trick by a Kings player at home since the 2023-24 campaign. The first hat trick ever by a Kings player on home ice against Anaheim.

The goal from the slot was important, because showed the path to success for both Laferriere and his line. He’s always been one of the best players on the team at getting chances from high-danger areas - no Kings player has more shot attempts or shots on goal this season from the inner slot than Laferriere. Exactly where he scored from in the first period.

With that line together, it should help the Kings create more off the cycle. No team in the league has scored less off the cycle than Los Angeles, but in playing Laferriere, Kopitar and Kempe together, the Kings are combining three players with some size or physicality in their games. Laferriere leads the Kings in shots off the forecheck, while all three players are in the Top-4 on the team in shots off the cycle. Saw what that combination can do last night.