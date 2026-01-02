World Juniors Knockout Round Underway for 6 Kings Prospects

Six LA Kings prospects entered the 2026 World Juniors with gold-medal aspirations and as the tournament progresses into the knockout stage, all six remain in contention. Each team played four games in the group stage, with the top four teams in each group advancing to the single-elimination, knockout round.

The six Kings prospects represented five different countries, with all five teams advancing to the second stage of the tournament. The quarterfinals, which begin at 11 AM today, will feature four games in total, including three that feature Kings prospects, one game with Kings prospects on both sides of the ice. A recap of group play below, as well as a schedule for what’s to come over the next four days, with Kings prospects eyeing hardware.

Vojtech Cihar

The standout performer for the Kings through four games has been Czech forward Vojtech Cihar, who is tied for second in the tournament with five assists and fifth in the tournament in total scoring with seven points after the group stage. Cihar began his tournament with a goal and two assists as his team lost a high-scoring 7-5 game against Team Canada. Cihar added a goal against Denmark and two assists against Finland, including a helper on the overtime game-winning goal, to help seal Czechia’s place in the knockout round. Overall, Czechia finished with three wins, two in regulation, to secure the second seed in Group B.

Cihar has played a large role for his team, as he averaged 19:34 in time on ice playing on the first forward line. He is expected to continue to do so in the knockout rounds Czechia set to take on Switzerland in the second quarterfinal matchup today at 1:30 PM Pacific.