INSIDER: Kempe, Armia talk Sweden/Finland & Olympic Selections

It's awfully fitting that Sweden and Finland announced their Olympic rosters on the same day.
For all that gets made of the Canada/United States games here in North America, in Europe it's the Sweden/Finland rivalry that's the biggest one out there. Just like the North American rivalry, Sweden and Finland share a border. Both of the two European nations produce high-caliber hockey players, certainly at a clip that exceeds the size of their respective countries. It's a heated rivalry, if you will, for those involved.
Next month, that rivalry will include Adrian Kempe for Team Sweden and Joel Armia with Finland, with both players set to represent their countries at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, as announced earlier today.
"Big rivalry always, doesn't matter what the teams look like, it doesn't matter if it's a World Championships game and we have 20 NHL players, they have zero, it doesn't matter, it's going to be tight games, physical, lot of heated moments out there, which is fun. Looking forward to another battle here," Kempe said.
"Yeah, those games have always been fun and no matter what what age you played on the national teams, always Finland Sweden games were great," Armia added. "Looking forward to that."
Kempe's selection was not new when Sweden's roster was announced today.
Over the summer, each qualifying nation for the tournament announced their top-six players who were guaranteed to make the roster and Kempe was among the players included for Team Sweden, as forward Kevin Fiala was for Team Switzerland. He was one who knew, which made it easier. With today's announcement, though, it brings it back to the top of his mind, with just over a month to go until the games begin.
"I am super excited, it's a dream come true to compete in the Olympics, for sure," Kempe said today. "4 Nations was kind of a tournament where you didn't really know, no one really knew what it was going to be like. Olympics, we have guys that have played before, they have experience. For me, I'm just very excited, proud and just looking forward to it."
Kempe's presence and role on the team is an easy one to define.
He'll be a top-six forward and one of the higher-scoring players on Team Sweden. He'll be expected to be one of the guys carrying the load for the team both offensively and in terms of bringing the two-way game that he's always had, to help play against high-end players on the opposition as well. He pointed to how for some players, there was the anxiety of not knowing in recent weeks. That wasn't the case for Kempe, who has known for some time now.