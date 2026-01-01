INSIDER: Olympic Dream a Reality for Doughty & Kuemper

It started off as a regular morning for Drew Doughty and Darcy Kuemper. They were up, getting their kids ready for the day. And then, the phone rang.

Suddenly, a regular day became a very special day – Doughty and Kuemper were both selected to be Olympics, representing Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

“I think it’s phenomenal for both players and for different reasons, both later in their careers,” Jim Hiller said. “Both are just such great stories.”

For Doughty, it’s another chapter in one of the most decorated international careers in Canadian history.

Milan will mark his third Olympics, something that fewer than 10 Canadian players can say. The first two ended with gold medals in 2010 and 2014, with Doughty a driving force in both tournaments, 2014 in particular, where he was one of the best players in the entire competition. At age 36, he’s back for another go, potentially his final opportunity to play in the Olympics.

“Drew, with the pedigree that he’s had, being part of [the Olympics] as a young guy and being able to, all these years later, still be able to maintain the level and get named to that team, with his body of work, I’m sure, as part of the evaluation to get him to that point. It’s incredible to make that team at this stage of your career.”

Kuemper’s path has been different.

While Doughty has played in four best-on-best international tournaments, this is the first for Kuemper. At 35-years-old, it very well might be his only opportunity to do so, especially when you consider the 2018 and 2022 games were lost, during times in which Kuepmer likely would have merited consideration. In the midst of another excellent season in Los Angeles, Kuemper earned his place on the team here in 2026.

“I look at Darcy, who didn’t have some of the similar accolades, but has won a Stanley Cup, who came by way of trade a couple of years ago, so wasn’t probably at the top of his game, or thought of at his top of his game. What he’s done in the last couple of years to get himself, one into the conversation and two to ultimately make the team, you just love to see it.”