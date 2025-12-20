LA Kings Acquire 2026 Second Round Draft Pick In Exchange For Forward Phillip Danault

The LA Kings have acquired Columbus’ second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Phillip Danault.

Danault, 32, has collected five assists (0-5=5) in 30 games for the Kings this season as part of his fifth campaign with the organization. The 6-1, 200-pound forward has skated in 349 games for the Kings, registering 70 goals and 200 points (70-130=200). Overall, Danault has appeared in 741 career NHL regular-season contests across 12 seasons, accumulating 125 goals and 399 points (125-274=399) split between the Kings (2021-25), Canadiens (2016-21) and Chicago Blackhawks (2014-16). The Victoriaville, Quebec native has added 28 points (9-19=28) in 62 career Stanley Cup Playoff outings.