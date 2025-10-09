Ontario Reign Season Preview

2) KEY NEW ADDITIONS: Forward Cole Guttman is arguably the most intriguing newcomer this season as he signed a two-year contract with LA on July 1 after spending the past three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks organization. The former NCAA National Champion at Denver recorded 127 points (55-72-127) in 148 games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs while collecting 14 points (8-6-14) in 41 games with the Blackhawks. Last year, he tied for eighth in the AHL with 16 power-play assists while leading the Rockford IceHogs in points (57), goals (23), and assists (34), appearing in 70 games. Former 11th overall pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft Logan Brown signed a one-year contract with Los Angeles on July 2. He notched 29 points (11-18-29) in 33 AHL games last season with Syracuse, as his season was shortened due to injury. Across his eight-year professional career, Brown has recorded 127 points (40-87-127) in 148 AHL games while adding 26 points (7-19-26) in 99 games. Defensively speaking, Samuel Bolduc signed a one-year contract with the Kings on July 2. The former second-round pick, 57th overall in 2019 by the New York Islanders, spent the last five seasons in the New York organization appearing in 52 NHL games tallying four goals and four assists. He also skated in in 211 AHL games recording 92 points (28-64-92). 2021 third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by LA, Kirill Kirsanov will make his North American professional debut after spending parts of the last five seasons playing in the KHL.

3) GOALTENDING SITUATION: After Pheonix Copley was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Lightning last week it looks like the Reign will lean on Erik Portillo between the pipes. The 25-year-old signed a three-year contract extension with the Kings on August 25, 2024 and made his NHL debut a year ago, making 29 saves in a 2-1 win over Anaheim on November 29. Portillo posted a 15-5-3 record in 24 appearances for Ontario last season with a 2.82 goals-against average and .889 save percentage but played his last game on February 17 and was sidelined with an injury the rest of the campaign. Isaiah Saville signed an AHL contract with Ontario this past July and remains the other active netminder on the roster. Drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Saville has appeared in 40 AHL games and 33 ECHL games dating back to the spring of 2022.