Ontario Reign Season Preview

4) BEHIND THE BENCH: On July 11, the Reign announced Andrew Lord as the fourth head coach in franchise history after Marco Sturm was named head coach of the NHL’s Boston Bruins earlier in the summer. The West Vancouver, British Columbia native was head coach of Halifax in the QMJHL and the Mooseheads were the youngest playoff qualifier in the league as Lord guided them to an upset of the Drummondville Voltigeurs, the league’s Western Conference regular season champion, in the first round. Prior, he spent four seasons in the ECHL with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the Reign’s ECHL affiliate, where he was ECHL Coach of the Year in 2023-24 and guided the club to their highest win total (44) and point total (93) in franchise history. He compiled a 155-94-39 record in 228 games and reached the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals with Greenville. Lord led the Cardiff Devils of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) for six seasons from 2014-20 which included four years as a player/coach. He was the winningest coach in Devils history, leading them to an overall record of 221-75-22 while earning the league’s Coach of the Year award twice in 2017 and 2018. Chris Hajt was promoted to associate coach after serving as an assistant coach with the Reign the last five seasons. Brad Schuler returns as an assistant coach while Adam Brown is back as goaltending development coach. Ryan Dumoulin enters his second year as video coach and team services specialist.
5) KINGS DRAFT PICKS: The Ontario Reign currently have 13 players on their roster that were drafted by the LA Kings. Below is a full list of players with their draft history and contract status:
Forwards (10)
Martin Chromiak: ‘20, 5th RD, 128th overall. Signed a one-year, two-way contract with Los Angeles on Jun. 3, 2025.
Koehn Ziemmer: ‘23, 3rd RD, 78th overall. Signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Nov. 17, 2025.
Akil Thomas – ‘18, 2nd RD, 51st overall. Signed a two-year NHL contract on Jun. 6, 2024.
Kenny Connors – ‘22, 4th RD, 103rd overall. Signed a two-year, entry-level contract on Apr. 3, 2025.
Kaleb Lawrence – ‘22, 7th RD, 215th overall. Signed a three-year, entry-level contract on May 24, 2024.
Andre Lee – ‘19, 7th RD, 188th overall. Signed a two-year NHL contract on Mar. 8, 2025.
Jack Hughes – ‘22, 2nd RD, 51st overall. Signed a two-year AHL contract with Ontario on Jun. 3, 2025.
Francesco Pinelli – ‘21, 2nd RD, 42nd overall. Signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Apr. 11, 2022.
Jared Wright – ‘22, 6th RD, 169th overall. Signed a two-year, entry-level contract on Apr. 14, 2025.
Aatu Jamsen – ’20, 7th RD, 190th overall. Signed a two-year, entry-level contract on May 22, 2024.
Defensemen (3)
Otto Salin – ‘22, 5th RD, 148th overall. Signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Mar. 31, 2025.
Kirill Kirsanov – ‘21, 3rd RD, 84th overall. Signed a two-year, entry-level contract on Jun. 1, 2025.
Jakub Dvořák – ‘23, 2nd RD, 54th overall. Signed a three-year, entry-level contract Jul. 14, 2023.
The Reign are set to kick off the 2025-26 regular season on Friday, as they host the Tucson Roadrunners at Toyota Arena!