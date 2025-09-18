Skip to Main Content
LIVE - LA Kings Major Announcement
September 18, 2025
Link copied
News Feed
Anze Kopitar announces he will retire at the end of the 2025-26 NHL season
Sep 18, 2025
LA Kings Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster and Schedule
Sep 17, 2025
5 Tournament Takeaways From 2025 Rookie Faceoff
Sep 15, 2025
Rookie Faceoff Final - Kings 4, Ducks 1
Sep 14, 2025
2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff - LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks
Sep 14, 2025
Rookie Faceoff Final - Kings 5, Sharks 8
Sep 14, 2025
Corey Perry Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery
Sep 13, 2025
Q&A with new Kings Play-by-Play Broadcaster John Kelly!
Sep 11, 2025
Kings & FanDuel Sports Network Announce 2025-26 Broadcast Team + Schedule
Sep 11, 2025
2025 Training Camp Preview - Centers
Sep 09, 2025
2025 Training Camp Preview - Wingers
Sep 08, 2025
2025 Training Camp Preview - Right-Shot Defensemen
Sep 04, 2025
LA Kings Announce 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff Roster and Camp Schedule
Sep 02, 2025
2025 Training Camp Preview - Left-Shot Defensemen
Sep 01, 2025
An under the radar signing, Joel Armia is ready to bring his game to Los Angeles
Aug 29, 2025
LA Kings Announce U.S. National Broadcast Schedule; Start Time Updates
Aug 27, 2025
2025-26 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!
Aug 13, 2025
Hear from Alex Laferriere After Signing New Three-Year Contract
Aug 12, 2025
