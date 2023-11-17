News Feed

LA Kings Prospect Report: November 17, 2023 

bc92 copy
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

Brandt Clarke (Ontario Reign, AHL)

The explosive Clarke has been of great value for the Kings AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign so far this season. Currently 12 games into the season, Clarke ranks third among defensemen in the AHL in shots on goal (45) and seventh among defensemen in points (3-7=10). Clarke’s 10 points also ranks third on the Reign, trailing only Charles Hudon (7-5=12) and T.J. Tynan (1-11=12). Clarke also leads all rookie defenseman in the AHL in goals, assists, points and shots. Clarke is currently on a four-game point streak (1-3=4).

Hampton Slukynsky (Fargo Force, USHL)

The Warroad, Minnesota native is out an outstanding start in his 2023-24 season with the USHL's Fargo Force. Undefeated at 6-0-0, Slukynsky makes half of the Force’s one-two punch in net. Currently splitting starts, Slukynsky ranks sixth in the league in wins (6) and second only to his teammate in goals against average (GAA) with a 1.94 GAA. With the assistance of Slukynsky, the Force are undefeated in regulation with 13-0-1 record and hold the top spot in the USHL standings. Just yesterday, Thursday, November 16th, Slukynsky was named to the 22-player roster set to compete at 2023 World Junior A Challenge as one of the two goalies for Team USA. Set to take place December 10-17 in Truro, Nova Scotia, Slukynsky and Team USA will take on Slovakia, Sweden, Canada West and Canada East in the preliminary round. Since the inaugural tournament in 2006, Team USA has won the championship nine times including last year.

Alex Turcotte (Ontario Reign, AHL)

The Kings fifth overall pick in 2019 is healthy and playing some of his best hockey. Having suited up for all 12 of the Reign’s games this season, Turcotte is tied with Clarke for third on the team in points (2-8=10). Having lined up at both wing and center, the versatile Turcotte continues to show his ability to be a productive hockey player in all areas and situations of the game. I recently spoke with Turcotte regarding his early season success and the adversity he’s faced to begin his professional career. Click here for more on a deeper dive into Turcotte’s career on LAKingsInsider.com.

Ryan Conmy (University of New Hampshire, NCAA)

Drafted 182nd in the 2023 NHL Draft, Conmy has begun his collegiate career with seven points in his first seven games. The Freshman from Alexandria, Virginia leads the 13th ranked 4-2-1 Wildcats in assists (6) and points (7). At 5–10, 188 Lbs., Conmy had picked up where he left off last season when notched 62 points (33-29=62) in 60 games for the Souix City Musketeers in the USHL.

Koehn Ziemmer (Prince George Cougars, WHL)

After an eye-opening rookie camp and training camp, Ziemmer put pen to paper earlier today and signed his three-year, entry-level contract ($875,000) with the LA Kings. Selected in the third round of this year’s draft, Ziemmer has been on a tear with 24 points (7-17=24) in 16 games. Because of Ziemmer’s impressive training camp with the Kings, the third-round draft pick was late to joining the WHL’s regular season, missing the Cougars first four games. Since the alternate captain rejoined the Cougars, the team has gone 11-5-0 and are first the WHL’s Western Conference standings.

