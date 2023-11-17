LA Kings Prospect Report: November 17, 2023 

Hampton Slukynsky (Fargo Force, USHL)

The Warroad, Minnesota native is out an outstanding start in his 2023-24 season with the USHL's Fargo Force. Undefeated at 6-0-0, Slukynsky makes half of the Force’s one-two punch in net. Currently splitting starts, Slukynsky ranks sixth in the league in wins (6) and second only to his teammate in goals against average (GAA) with a 1.94 GAA. With the assistance of Slukynsky, the Force are undefeated in regulation with 13-0-1 record and hold the top spot in the USHL standings. Just yesterday, Thursday, November 16th, Slukynsky was named to the 22-player roster set to compete at 2023 World Junior A Challenge as one of the two goalies for Team USA. Set to take place December 10-17 in Truro, Nova Scotia, Slukynsky and Team USA will take on Slovakia, Sweden, Canada West and Canada East in the preliminary round. Since the inaugural tournament in 2006, Team USA has won the championship nine times including last year.