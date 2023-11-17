LA Kings Prospect Report: November 17, 2023 

Brandt Clarke (Ontario Reign, AHL)
The explosive Clarke has been of great value for the Kings AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign so far this season. Currently 12 games into the season, Clarke ranks third among defensemen in the AHL in shots on goal (45) and seventh among defensemen in points (3-7=10). Clarke’s 10 points also ranks third on the Reign, trailing only Charles Hudon (7-5=12) and T.J. Tynan (1-11=12). Clarke also leads all rookie defenseman in the AHL in goals, assists, points and shots. Clarke is currently on a four-game point streak (1-3=4).