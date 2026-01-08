Los Angeles Wildfire - One Year Later

As we reach the one-year anniversary of the Los Angeles Wildfires, we do so heavy hearts, knowing the recovery efforts will continue long beyond today. During the LA Kings vs San Jose Sharks game on 1/7, we turned fans attention to the work that has been done since then – both by our organization and the partners we support.

We were thrilled to welcome back Pasadena Community Foundation to the game on 1/7, highlighting our $500,000 donation to their organization in support of mental health services for Eaton Fire victims. Additionally, we welcomed the most recent and final grant recipient, Habitat for Humanity, who will utilize $150,000 to help rebuild homes in San Gabriel Valley.

Other organization that received support for the LA Kings and AEG include California Fire Foundation, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and The American Red Cross, who continue to be boots on the ground providing essential help to families as homes and community spaces are rebuilt. We thank these organizations, and so many others, for their tremendous efforts.

The LA Kings were also honored to welcome individuals that acted courageously during those unprecedented days of the wildfires, among them, our Hero of the Game, Firefighter Eric Gonzalez of Los Angeles City Fire Department.

Beyond awareness, fans were given the opportunity to support relief efforts once again by purchasing LA Strong merchandise, bidding on the Kings Care Foundation auction items from the LA Strong game and by contributing to the pre-game Toy Drive.