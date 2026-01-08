Los Angeles Wildfire - One Year Later

010726_LAKvSJS_ahp-00087

As we reach the one-year anniversary of the Los Angeles Wildfires, we do so heavy hearts, knowing the recovery efforts will continue long beyond today. During the LA Kings vs San Jose Sharks game on 1/7, we turned fans attention to the work that has been done since then – both by our organization and the partners we support.

We were thrilled to welcome back Pasadena Community Foundation to the game on 1/7, highlighting our $500,000 donation to their organization in support of mental health services for Eaton Fire victims. Additionally, we welcomed the most recent and final grant recipient, Habitat for Humanity, who will utilize $150,000 to help rebuild homes in San Gabriel Valley.

Other organization that received support for the LA Kings and AEG include California Fire Foundation, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and The American Red Cross, who continue to be boots on the ground providing essential help to families as homes and community spaces are rebuilt. We thank these organizations, and so many others, for their tremendous efforts.

The LA Kings were also honored to welcome individuals that acted courageously during those unprecedented days of the wildfires, among them, our Hero of the Game, Firefighter Eric Gonzalez of Los Angeles City Fire Department.

Beyond awareness, fans were given the opportunity to support relief efforts once again by purchasing LA Strong merchandise, bidding on the Kings Care Foundation auction items from the LA Strong game and by contributing to the pre-game Toy Drive.

010726_LAKvSJS_ahp-00722

News Feed

RECAP: Kings 3, Sharks 4 (OT), 1/7

LA Kings Announce Roster Moves

LA Kings Announce Kopitar & Armia Injury Updates

RECAP: Kings 4, Wild 2, 1/5

Vojtech Cihar Named World Juniors MVP, Wins Silver

GAMEDAY: LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks

RECAP: Kings 5, Wild 4 (SO), 1/3

INSIDER: Kempe, Armia talk Sweden/Finland & Olympic Selections

World Juniors Knockout Round Underway for 6 Kings Prospects

RECAP: Kings 3, Lightning 5, 1/1

INSIDER: Olympic Dream a Reality for Doughty & Kuemper

Drew Doughty & Darcy Kuemper Named to Team Canada for 2026 Winter OIympics!

LA Kings Announce Pair of Roster Moves

RECAP: Kings 2, Avalanche 5, 12/29

INSIDER: Alex Laferriere's First NHL Hat Trick a Long Time Coming

RECAP: Kings 6, Ducks 1, 12/27

6 Kings Prospects To Compete at 2026 World Juniors

RECAP: Kings 2, Kraken 3, 12/23