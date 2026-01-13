RECAP: Kings 1, Stars 3, 1/11

The LA Kings were unable to stack wins coming out of Edmonton as they fell by a 3-1 final score against the Dallas Stars on Monday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

Dallas opened the scoring inside the opening first four minutes, as forward Wyatt Johnston found the back of the net for the third consecutive game against the Kings. After forward Adrian Kempe turned the puck over at the offensive blueline, the Stars went the other way in transition. Forward Sam Steel fed Johnston high in the slot and he beat Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper on the blocker side for his 25th goal of the season and an early lead.

After the second period came and went without a goal, the Kings battled to get on the board midway through the third period with a power-play goal. Defenseman Brandt Clarke kept the sequence alive with a keep at the right point and got the puck to forward Corey Perry at the netfront. Perry showed tremendous composure and fed forward Quinton Byfield at the back post for his 500th career NHL assist and a 1-1 game.

With just 3:46 remaining in regulation, the Stars pulled ahead on a weird goal from distance to take a 2-1 lead. Forward Jason Robertson worked his way around high in the zone and with the puck on his backhand, a floating shot from distance slipped around several sticks in front, past Kuemper and in for his team-leading 27th goal of the season and the late one-goal advantage.

The Stars iced the game late with an empty-net goal from forward Matt Duchene to seal a 3-1 victory for the visitors.

Hear from Perry, defenseman Drew Doughty and Head Coach Jim Hiller after tonight’s defeat.