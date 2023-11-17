LA Kings Sign Forward Koehn Ziemmer to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The LA Kings have signed forward Koehn Ziemmer to a three-year, entry-level contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $875,000.

The second Kings player chosen in the 2023 NHL Draft (third round, 78th overall), Ziemmer has skated in 16 games with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season, recording seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points with a plus-3 rating. The 6-1, 194-pound forward played his second season with the Prince George Cougars in the 2022-23 campaign, where he registered 89 points (41-48=89) in 68 games, marking his second consecutive 30-plus goal season (30G in 2021-22). Zimmer's 41 goals ranked second on the Cougars and seventh among all WHL skaters.

The Mayerthorpe, Alberta native added seven points (3-4=7) in 10 WHL playoff games with the Cougars last season. In 176 career WHL games, Ziemmer has tallied 182 points (87-95=182), averaging 1.03 points-per-game.

The Kings return to the ice tomorrow, Nov. 18, to take on the St. Louis at Crypto.com Arena as part of the team’s annual We Are All Kings Night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on KCAL-TV (Ch. 9), LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio and Tu Liga Radio.