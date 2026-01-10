RECAP: Kings 1, Jets 5, 1/9

The LA Kings (18-15-10) fell behind early Friday night and weren’t able to get back in the game, dropping a 5-1 contest to the Winnipeg Jets (16-22-5) at Canada Life Centre in the final matchup between the teams this season.

Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings in a losing effort, netting his seventh goal of the season from the front of Winnipeg’s net midway through the game on a play that had assists from Taylor Ward and Warren Foegele.

Ward’s assist was the first of his NHL career, while Foegele’s helper was the second of his 2025-26 campaign.

The Jets got the scoring started early in the first, taking the lead at 1:31 of the opening frame on a deflection by Vladislav Namestnikov.

LA had their best chance of the first during a power play opportunity, which saw Drew Doughty hit the post with a shot that he let go from the point through traffic in the Winnipeg zone.

But the home team added on before the end of the period, making it 2-0 on a goal by Cole Koepke at 18:05.

Winnipeg added on just 2:07 into the second period when Jonathan Toews had a shot go off his skate, then off the post, before he was able to knock it past the goal line and make it a 3-0 game.

The Kings found some life at 9:32 of the middle frame when Foegele’s shot from inside the blue line deflected off Ward’s stick and then Byfield’s skate before going into the net. After LA had cut the lead to 3-1, the Jets challenged the call on the ice for goaltender interference.

The result of the review was upheld which gave the Kings a power play, but they were unable to convert on the opportunity, which came to an end when Adrian Kempe was called for high sticking at 11:04. On the ensuing Winnipeg man-advantage, Mark Scheifele banked the puck from behind the net off of Byfield’s skate and behind goaltender Darcy Kuemper to put the Jets ahead by a 4-1 margin.

Scheifele wasn’t done in the second, scoring once again to make it 5-1 in the final minute of the frame on an odd-man rush into the Kings end.

The Kings made a change in net for the third period, bringing on Anton Forsberg in relief for the final 20 minutes. Forsberg stopped all three shots that were directed his way, while Kuemper finished with 11 stops in a losing effort.

Eric Comrie earned the win in goal for Winnipeg, turning out 23 of the 24 shots the Kings put on goal. Overall, LA had a 24-19 edge in the shot department but came up empty on special teams, going 0-for-3 while surrendering a power play goal to the Jets who finished 1-for-2.

Hear from Byfield, Adrian Kempe and Head Coach Jim Hiller following tonight’s game.