RECAP: Kings 2, Golden Knights 3 (OT), 1/14

The LA Kings scored a late goal to force overtime but came up on the wrong side of the extra session once again in a 3-2 loss on Wednesday evening against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The first period came and went without a goal, despite a pretty controlled showing from the Kings. Los Angeles hit the post twice in the opening 20 minutes, including a really good look from forward Taylor Ward, but neither team was able to open the scoring.

Early in the second period, Vegas scored the game’s first goal top open the scoring just shy of 24 minutes into the game. A nice play by center Jack Eichel in the slot freed up forward Braeden Bowman into the right-hand circle, where he used a quick release to shoot past Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper on the glove side for his sixth goal of the season and the 1-0 advantage.

It took until the midway mark of the third period but the Kings fought back to tie the game at one through forward Kevin Fiala. The play was started by forward Alex Turcotte, who used a nifty move to get the first shot attempt before he kept the play alive in front of the net. His deflected effort fell to Fiala, who buried from the left side for his team-leading 17th goal of the season, equalizing at a goal apiece.

Skating on the power play late in the game, Vegas took a 2-1 lead as forward Mitch Marner scored the go-ahead goal. Marner was afforded tons of time high in the offensive zone and he worked his way into the slot, stickhandling to his forehand to create space with the puck before he picked his spot on the blocker side to put the visitors ahead.

Inside the final 90 seconds of regulation, the Kings fought back to force overtime as defenseman Brandt Clarke equalized at two goals apiece. Skating 6-on-5, forward Adrian Kempe made a hard pass through the slot to Clarke, who drove the back post at the right time to collect and force the puck over the line, as the Kings found a way to send the game beyond the scheduled 60 minutes.

The Golden Knights won the game inside the first 30 seconds of overtime, however, as Vegas captain Mark Stone found the game-winning goal. Forward Kevin Fiala lost the puck at the offensive blueline and although he recovered with an aggressive backcheck, Vegas found the puck and Eichel fed Stone for the goal in front, giving the visitors a 3-2 victory.

