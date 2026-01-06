Vojtech Cihar Named World Juniors MVP, Wins Silver

Three LA Kings prospects exited the 2026 World Junior Championships with hardware, as the tournament came to an end yesterday evening in Minnesota.

Kings forward prospect Vojtech Cihar was the only participant in the gold-medal game, as he helped lead Czechia to the final match with a standout performance over the course of the tournament. Cihar and Czechia lost 4-2 in the gold-medal game against Sweden, but even in a losing effort, Cihar was honored individually as the tournament's Most Valuable Player, as he was also named to the All-Tournament Team. Earlier in the day, Team Canada skated to a bronze medal over Team Finland, in a game that featured three Kings prospects. Forward Liam Greentree and goaltender Carter George earned medals for the Canadians, while goaltender Petteri Rimpinen finished his tournament in fourth, despite standout showings in the knockout round.

A tournament recap of all six Kings prospects who participated in this season’s event -

Vojtech Cihar

From both an individual standpoint and a team standpoint, Cihar was the top-performing Kings prospect at the event. Individually, he was the top-performning player in the event, period. Cihar ended the group stage in the Top-5 in scoring and followed that up with multi-point games in the quarterfinals and semifinals, as he entered the medal games tied for the tournament lead in overall scoring. He added an assist in the gold-medal game and finished the tournament with 12 points (4-8-12) in seven games played.

For his efforts, Cihar was selected by the media as the tournament's MVP and was one of two Czechia players to be named to the All-Tournament team. Cihar led his team in scoring and finished fourth overall, behind three players from Team Canada who bolstered their totals in the bronze-medal game.

Cihar, a 2025 second-round selection by the Kings this past June, will head to the WHL now that his tournament has concluded. Cihar will join the Kelowna Rockets midseason after he spent the first half of the 2025-26 campaign playing professionally in Czechia with HC Energie Karlovy Vary. He is one of two participating Kings prospects who is also eligible for next season’s event, when he should once again be a key player for the Czechs.