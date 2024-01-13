LA Kings Prospect Report: January 12, 2024 

We’ve hit the heart of the 2023-24 season across all leagues. As we quickly approach the halfway mark of both the NHL and AHL seasons, college, juniors and professional leagues across the pond are also fully in the swing of things. Kings prospects are continuing to make an impact for their respective teams at all levels and the recognition has followed. Here is your latest LA Kings Prospect Report!

Brandt Clarke (Ontario Reign, AHL)

Currently up with the Kings, Clarke has had an outstanding rookie season with the Ontario Reign. The organization’s top prospect has been over a point-per-game player in the AHL and is currently the league’s top scoring defenseman despite missing the Reign’s last four games due to his promotion to the big club. With 32 points (7-25=32) in 30 games this season with the Reign, among defenseman, Clarke ranks first in the AHL in points, second in assists, third in shots and fifth in goals. Among all skating rookies, Clarke ranks first in assists and second in points. Clarke’s outstanding play not only earned him a call-up to the Kings, but he was also selected to the upcoming 2024 AHL All-Star game that will take place in San Jose on February 4th and 5th. Yet to be determined if Clarke will be able to participate in the festivities based on where the defenseman is at that time (AHL or NHL), the Kings eighth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft has caught the eye those around the league. Clarke was called up to the Kings on January 3rd and proceeded to make his season debut on January 7th against the Washington Capitals. The defenseman logged 15:43 TOI and recorded one shot on goal.