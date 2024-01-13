LA Kings Prospect Report: January 12, 2024 

LAK prospect report 1:12
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

We’ve hit the heart of the 2023-24 season across all leagues. As we quickly approach the halfway mark of both the NHL and AHL seasons, college, juniors and professional leagues across the pond are also fully in the swing of things. Kings prospects are continuing to make an impact for their respective teams at all levels and the recognition has followed. Here is your latest LA Kings Prospect Report!

Brandt Clarke (Ontario Reign, AHL)

Currently up with the Kings, Clarke has had an outstanding rookie season with the Ontario Reign. The organization’s top prospect has been over a point-per-game player in the AHL and is currently the league’s top scoring defenseman despite missing the Reign’s last four games due to his promotion to the big club. With 32 points (7-25=32) in 30 games this season with the Reign, among defenseman, Clarke ranks first in the AHL in points, second in assists, third in shots and fifth in goals. Among all skating rookies, Clarke ranks first in assists and second in points. Clarke’s outstanding play not only earned him a call-up to the Kings, but he was also selected to the upcoming 2024 AHL All-Star game that will take place in San Jose on February 4th and 5th. Yet to be determined if Clarke will be able to participate in the festivities based on where the defenseman is at that time (AHL or NHL), the Kings eighth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft has caught the eye those around the league. Clarke was called up to the Kings on January 3rd and proceeded to make his season debut on January 7th against the Washington Capitals. The defenseman logged 15:43 TOI and recorded one shot on goal.

Samuel Fagemo (Ontario Reign, AHL)

It’s been quite the year for the AHL’s leading goalscorer. Fagemo began the 2023-24 season in the Kings camp, but was quickly picked up by the Nashville Predators on October 2nd when the Kings put the Swedish forward on waivers with the intent of sending him to the Ontario Reign. Off to Nashville, Fagemo was no longer under contract with the Kings and appeared in four regular season games for the Predators very early in the season, scoring one goal. Subsequently, Fagemo was placed back on waivers and reclaimed by the Kings on November 11th. Since rejoining the Kings organization, Fagemo has been the best player in the AHL. Having missed multiple weeks of the AHL season due to the his time in the NHL with the Predators, Fagemo as of yesterday, January 11th has moved into a tie for the league’s top goalscorer (20). Having missed the first 11 Reign games this season, Fagemo sits with 20 goals and 13 assists in just 23 games played. Fagemo’s 33 points also ranks third in the AHL in points. Plenty of Fagemo’s has come on the man advantage as the Kings’ second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft leads the AHL in power-play goals with nine, consistently unloading a wicked one-timer.

Hampton Slukynsky (Fargo Force, USHL)

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, goaltender Hampton Slukynsky has been unbeatable… literally. In net for the USHL’s top team, the Fargo Force, Slukynsky is a perfect 13-0-0. As a rookie, Slukynsky is leading the AHL in every major statistical category. Ranking first in win percentage (100.00%), save percentage (.927 SV%), goals against (1.52 GAA) and shutouts (3). To the surprise of nobody, Slukynsky earned a Goaltender of the Week honor in the USHL after posting back-to-back shutouts in late November. It's early in Slukynsky's career, but as it stands the Kings prospect from Warroad, Minnesota holds the highest save percentage in USHL history, .003% ahead of the current record set by Jeff Frazee (.924
%). Slukynsky’s play also earned him a spot on Team USA’s roster for the World Junior A Challenge that took place in mid-December. There, Slukynsky helped Team USA to a bronze medal.

Ryan Conmy (University of New Hampshire, NCAA)

Another 2023 Kings draft pick is having himself an outstanding season. Ryan Conmy out of the University of New Hampshire has been having a sensational freshman campaign. Leading his team in goals (10), assists (12), points (22) and plus/minus (+10), Conmy has helped UNH to an 11-5-1 start to the season. Unranked to begin the season, UNH has surged up to #16 in the nation and have four wins over ranked opponents, including wins over #1 Boston University and #4 Quinnipiac. Conmy currently ranks 14th in the nation in points per game (1.29). Conmy and UNH will face off against the now #2 ranked Boston University in a rematch of the first game of the season on Saturday, January 13th at 3PM PST on ESPN+. Conmy was featured on LAKI this past week as I spoke with the Alexandria, Virginia native recently. You can see that piece here.

Kasper Simontaival (KalPa Kiopio, SM-Liiga)

Over in Finland, Kasper Simontaival, the Kings third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft has been on a tear. In a rather lower scoring league compared to North American leagues, Simontaival has found his groove in 2024. In four games this calendar year, Simontaival has notched eight points (4-4=8), including back-to-back three-point games, one of which was a hat trick. Simontaival now sits in a tie for fourth on his team with 20 points (11-9=20) in 31 games. KalPa sits comfortably in the eight spot in the standings with 24 games remaining in the season.

