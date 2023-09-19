LAK-Festival-FAQ-MERCHANDISE 

What options are there to get cool Kings gear?
- Kings Care Foundation will host the ever-popular garage sale featuring all sorts of Kings merchandise at a great value! Pro Stock and Game-Used merchandise will also be on sale.
- The new Baileys Buddies package will be unveiled and sold at Festival. This year’s package includes Kings tickets, a bucket hat, jersey patch, access to Club 72 and more.
- Mystery Bags will be available for sale, containing LA Kings memorabilia, unique collectibles and more. Each bag contains a different surprise!
- As always, attendees of Festival are invited to bid on the Mobile Auction by texting KINGS to 76278. There will be hotel stays, special experiences, memorabilia and more up for auction.
- Team LA Store remains open to secure the best, authentic LA Kings merchandise. Check out the special deals or use your Season Ticket Member discount.