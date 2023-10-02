LA Kings Announce Mercury Insurance as Team's First-Ever Jersey Patch Partner

The LA Kings and Mercury Insurance today announced a landmark, expanded renewal agreement. As part of the expansive multi-year partnership, Mercury will continue as an official partner of the LA Kings in addition to becoming the team’s first-ever jersey patch partner.

This groundbreaking agreement extends a relationship that began in 2008 for another exciting new chapter and marks a significant milestone for the insurance company as its longest running partnership to date. This is also Mercury’s first-ever jersey sponsorship, underscoring the company’s commitment to Los Angeles and the importance of hockey across the Southern California market.

Beginning with the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season, Mercury’s logo will be featured on the team’s on-ice home jerseys for all pre-season, regular season and playoff games taking place at Crypto.com Arena. As the official jersey partner of the LA Kings, fans will get their first look at the new jerseys with the new Mercury patch beginning with the team’s first two pre-season home games on Tuesday, October 3, when the Kings host the Anaheim Ducks at Crypto.com Arena, and Saturday, October 7, when the Kings take on the Vegas Golden Kings. This will be followed by the official debut at the team’s regular season opener on Wednesday, October 11, when the Kings host the Colorado Avalanche. Both pre-season games will be broadcast on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports West, respectively, and the regular season opener will be broadcast live on national television from Crypto.com Arena on TNT and is set to begin at 7 p.m.

“We're extremely excited and honored to be chosen as the first jersey patch partner in the team’s history,” said Erik Thompson, vice president and chief marketing officer at Mercury Insurance. “Both organizations were ‘born and raised’ in Los Angeles and we share a deep commitment to the City of Angels and the amazing people that live here. Mercury and the Kings are truly part of the fabric of Los Angeles, and nowhere is this better illustrated than on the jerseys of LA’s hockey heroes.”

Now in the 16th consecutive season of partnership, this expanded agreement represents two deeply rooted, Southern California-based organizations furthering their relationship for the benefit of the local fans and policyholders they both represent and serve in the region. Much like the LA Kings who played their first season in LA in 1967, Mercury also has more than 60 years of experience providing exceptional service to the Southern California market and its residents. Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury offers a wide variety of insurance products, including auto, home, personal liability (umbrella) business, commercial, and mechanical breakdown.

For close to two decades, Mercury and the LA Kings have forged an extraordinary partnership that has greatly enhanced the fan experience and helped create countless memorable moments for thousands of Angelenos. As an example, Mercury’s presenting sponsorship of the “My First Game” program brought Make A Wish youth and their families to Kings games and featured heartwarming videos of Kings players’ first experiences with the sport of hockey. Additionally, Mercury’s unique activations on game days coupled with its ongoing sponsorship of LA Kings’ community-focused initiatives have deeply enriched the fan experience and continue to help make a positive community impact all year round.

Going forward, the partnership will continue to incorporate significant community and fan-focused touchpoints including engaging surprise and delight activations. Among the new in-arena promotions will be “Where’s Bailey?” an augmented reality, first-of-its-kind experience that will challenge fans to search for team mascot Bailey throughout the arena and amongst some of LA’s most iconic landmarks. Everyone who finds Bailey will be entered to win a Kings prize package that includes an authentic jersey and autographed memorabilia.

The two organizations will also partner with LA Kings superstar, Kevin Fiala, to celebrate and honor local community heroes who are making significant impacts in their local communities. Each honoree will be inducted into the Hockeywood Community Walk of Fame art installation the two organizations are creating at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, California. Honorees will have the chance to meet with Fiala, be integrated into the art installation and be celebrated in-arena on the videoboard, in addition to receiving a Kings jersey, tickets to a game, and an American Express gift card to help them continue their very important work.

“Mercury Insurance has become both a trusted and highly valued partner of our team over the years and we are honored to be making history as we welcome them as our very first jersey partner,” said LA Kings President and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “Together we have grown, evolved, and most importantly given back to the diverse communities of people who support us and help make our organizations great. We look forward to creating even more cherished memories for our fans as our players step out on the ice for the very first time this season wearing the Mercury brand with pride.”

The long-term partnership between the LA Kings and Mercury is also highlighted by many significant milestones achieved together over the years and is testament to the strength of the growing relationship. In 2012, the Kings took home their very first Stanley Cup while Mercury celebrated its 50th anniversary, two momentous occasions the partners had the privilege of enjoying alongside each other. Just two years later in 2014, the Kings won their second Stanley Cup, followed by the team’s 50th anniversary celebrated in 2017 – additional historic moments that Mercury was a part of and helped make possible.

“We are extremely proud to expand this longstanding and meaningful partnership which is committed first and foremost to the fans and community. We look forward to the continued positive impact for many more years to come with our great friends at Mercury,” said Nick Baker, COO of AEG Global Partnerships.