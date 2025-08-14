LA Kings to Participate in 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff

20240916_Ducks_Kings_Vasquez0493

LOS ANGELES (August 14, 2025) – The LA Kings have announced that the organization will participate in the 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff from Sept. 12-14. Featuring the three NHL clubs based in California, the event will be held at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif. with all games played at FivePoint Arena.

The Kings, who hosted the 2024 Rookie Faceoff at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif., will play two games at this year’s event in Irvine. The Kings will first face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 1:00 p.m. PT and will conclude the weekend against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for $15 per game here. More information regarding broadcasts and rosters for the 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff will be announced at a later date.

2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff Game Schedule
Friday, Sept. 12 – San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks (6:00 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 13 – Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks (1:00 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 14 – Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks (1:00 p.m.)

2025-26 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single-game tickets are on sale now for all games in the 2025-26 regular season of LA Kings hockey! Hockey returns to Los Angeles on October 7, as the Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings for the first of 41 games this season at Crypto.com Arena.

