LA KINGS FORWARDS ANZE KOPITAR AND QUINTON BYFIELD FEATURED IN THE SECOND SEASON OF FACEOFF:INSIDE THE NHL, ON PRIME VIDEO

LOS ANGELES (October 3, 2025) – Prime Video’s FACEOFF: Inside the NHL, showcases LA Kings forwards Anze Kopitar and Quinton Byfield in season two. The second season of the critically acclaimed docuseries launched today, October 3 on Prime Video and continues to give unprecedented access to the National Hockey League’s biggest teams and most compelling characters, all at different stages of their careers. All six episodes premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL season two takes fans behind-the-scenes with athletes who display the extraordinary blend of skill, determination, and sacrifice required to excel in one of the world’s most demanding sports. See Anze Kopitar and Quinton Byfield, alongside the likes of Sidney Crosby, Seth Jarvis, Brad Marchand, William Nylander, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, Zach Werenski and more NHL stars in a way you've never seen them before.

In episode three, viewers are treated to intimate access with Anze Kopitar and Sidney Crosby as they showcase their lives and Hall of Fame careers, while Quinton Byfield represents the next wave of superstars who have learned from these legends and are eager to make their own mark on the NHL.

Other Episodes:

EPISODE 1: Brady Tkachuk starts this season with big skates to fill as the little brother of the reigning Stanley Cup Champion, Matthew Tkachuk. He ends the season as a face of the NHL, a father, and his own man.

EPISODE 2: The hockey world experienced unimaginable devastation over the summer with the untimely deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. This episode is about how those closest to Johnny Hockey - his wife, Meredith Gaudreau, and teammates Sean Monahan and Zach Werenski - redefine what it means to be a family, a team, and a community in the face of tragedy.

EPISODE 4: Brendan Shanahan's master 'Shanaplan,' years in the making, is finally coming to fruition thanks to his star forward, William Nylander. This playoff-centric story allows us to witness the Toronto Maple Leafs beat their in-Province rival from Ottawa and clash with the reigning champion from Florida in the second round. If they don’t deliver this season, changes could come for the team Brendan grew up rooting for.

EPISODE 5: Seth Jarvis is supposedly too small, too unserious, and out of place in the NHL. His team, the Carolina Hurricanes, have been on the verge of greatness for years - but they keep falling short. For Seth and the Hurricanes, the 2024-25 season is about proving that they indeed are good enough.

EPISODE 6: The ‘Rat Kings’ of the Florida Panthers are bigger, louder, and nastier than ever—and now Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand are on the brink of hockey immortality. In the shadow of last year’s heartbreak, Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers are back on hockey’s biggest stage—facing the same villains, the same wounds, and the same question: Can they rewrite the ending?

The series is executive produced by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin, co-founders of Box To Box, Steve Mayer for NHL Productions, and Daniel Amigone.

About LA Kings

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Since our inception we have strived to be the ultimate leader as it relates to employing many of the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships.

About Prime Video Sports

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, Overtime Elite, and Premier Boxing Champions in the United States; the NWSL, the WNBA, and ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; NHL Prime Monday Night Hockey in Canada; Premier League in the United Kingdom, Sweden and Denmark; UEFA Champions League football in Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom; Roland-Garros and Ligue 1 in France; The Championships, Wimbledon in Germany and Austria; New Zealand Cricket in India; as well as Copa do Brasil football and the NBA in Brazil; and boxing and the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN (Germany and Spain), and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video Channels. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original documentaries including Kelce, Bye Bye Barry, Coach Prime, Giannis, and the Amazon Original All or Nothing franchise, including All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Juventus, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All or Nothing seasons with various NFL teams, as well as the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines football team.