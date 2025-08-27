LA Kings Announce U.S. National Broadcast Schedule; Start Time Updates

Please see below for the complete Kings U.S. national TV schedule:

October

10/7/25 – COL @ LAK (ESPN)

10/8/25 – LAK @ VGK (TNT)

10/23/25 – LAK @ DAL (ESPN+/Hulu)

10/28/25 – LAK @ SJS (ESPN)

November

11/6/25 – FLA @ LAK (ESPN+/Hulu)

11/20/25 – LAK @ SJS (ESPN+/Hulu)

December

12/4/25 – CHI @ LAK (ESPN+/Hulu)

12/10/25 – LAK @ SEA (TNT)

January

1/14/26 – VGK @ LAK (TNT)

February

2/25/26 – VGK @ LAK (TNT)

2/26/26 – EDM @ LAK (ESPN)

March

3/5/26 – NYI @ LAK (ESPN)

April

4/1/26 – STL @ LAK (TNT)

4/13/26 – LAK @ SEA (ESPN)

Additionally, the NHL announced that the start times of these seven games have changed as follows:

October 23 – Los Angeles @ Dallas – start time has changed from 7:00 p.m. CT to 8:00 p.m. CT (6:00 p.m. PT)

November 6 – Florida @ Los Angeles – start time has changed from 7:30 p.m. PT to 7:00 p.m. PT

December 4 – Chicago @ Los Angeles – start time has changed from 7:30 p.m. PT to 7:00 p.m. PT

January 1 – Tampa Bay @ Los Angeles – start time has changed from 7:30 p.m. PT to 4:00 p.m. PT

January 12 – Dallas @ Los Angeles – start time has changed from 7:30 p.m. PT to 7:00 p.m. PT

January 20 – NY Rangers @ Los Angeles – start time has changed from 7:30 p.m. PT to 7:00 p.m. PT

April 13 – Los Angeles @ Seattle – start time has changed from 7:00 p.m. PT to 6:30 p.m. PT

All Kings regular-season games not exclusively on a national platform will be televised and streamed on FanDuel Sports Network. Select local games will also be simulcast on KCAL-TV.

FanDuel Sports Network is widely available through cable, satellite and virtual streaming providers throughout the Kings’ local TV territory, which includes Southern California and Hawaii. Options include Spectrum, Cox, DIRECTV, U-Verse and Fubo. For a list of TV providers in your zip code that carry FanDuel Sports Network, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.

Local fans can also stream Kings games, pregame/postgame coverage, and other programming on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com by authenticating with their pay-TV credentials or subscribing directly. Monthly and annual subscriptions are available, and a full Season Pass offer will launch closer to the season.

Prime Video customers can also sign up for FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. To get started, open the Prime Video app or visit amazon.com/channels and search for FanDuel Sports Network.

Further local broadcast details will be announced closer to the season.