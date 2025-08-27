LA Kings Announce U.S. National Broadcast Schedule; Start Time Updates

By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The NHL has announced the 2025-26 U.S. national television broadcast schedule. In total, 14 LA Kings games are slated to be televised nationwide on ESPN, TNT and/or HULU broadcasts throughout the season.

The Kings will kick off the campaign with back-to-back national TV appearances with their home opener on Tuesday, Oct. 7, against the Colorado Avalanche as part of the NHL’s Opening Night Tripleheader on ESPN followed by a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, Oct. 8, for NHL on TNT’s opening week coverage. The team will play a total of eight divisional matchups on national TV, including two against Vegas and San Jose each, respectively. Notably, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers’ visit to Crypto.com Arena will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Hulu on Nov. 6.

Please see below for the complete Kings U.S. national TV schedule:

October

  • 10/7/25 – COL @ LAK (ESPN)
  • 10/8/25 – LAK @ VGK (TNT)
  • 10/23/25 – LAK @ DAL (ESPN+/Hulu)
  • 10/28/25 – LAK @ SJS (ESPN)

November

  • 11/6/25 – FLA @ LAK (ESPN+/Hulu)
  • 11/20/25 – LAK @ SJS (ESPN+/Hulu)

December

  • 12/4/25 – CHI @ LAK (ESPN+/Hulu)
  • 12/10/25 – LAK @ SEA (TNT)

January

  • 1/14/26 – VGK @ LAK (TNT)

February

  • 2/25/26 – VGK @ LAK (TNT)
  • 2/26/26 – EDM @ LAK (ESPN)

March

  • 3/5/26 – NYI @ LAK (ESPN)

April

  • 4/1/26 – STL @ LAK (TNT)
  • 4/13/26 – LAK @ SEA (ESPN)

Additionally, the NHL announced that the start times of these seven games have changed as follows:

October 23 – Los Angeles @ Dallas – start time has changed from 7:00 p.m. CT to 8:00 p.m. CT (6:00 p.m. PT)

November 6 – Florida @ Los Angeles – start time has changed from 7:30 p.m. PT to 7:00 p.m. PT

December 4 – Chicago @ Los Angeles – start time has changed from 7:30 p.m. PT to 7:00 p.m. PT

January 1 – Tampa Bay @ Los Angeles – start time has changed from 7:30 p.m. PT to 4:00 p.m. PT

January 12 – Dallas @ Los Angeles – start time has changed from 7:30 p.m. PT to 7:00 p.m. PT

January 20 – NY Rangers @ Los Angeles – start time has changed from 7:30 p.m. PT to 7:00 p.m. PT

April 13 – Los Angeles @ Seattle – start time has changed from 7:00 p.m. PT to 6:30 p.m. PT

All Kings regular-season games not exclusively on a national platform will be televised and streamed on FanDuel Sports Network. Select local games will also be simulcast on KCAL-TV.

FanDuel Sports Network is widely available through cable, satellite and virtual streaming providers throughout the Kings’ local TV territory, which includes Southern California and Hawaii. Options include Spectrum, Cox, DIRECTV, U-Verse and Fubo. For a list of TV providers in your zip code that carry FanDuel Sports Network, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.

Local fans can also stream Kings games, pregame/postgame coverage, and other programming on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com by authenticating with their pay-TV credentials or subscribing directly. Monthly and annual subscriptions are available, and a full Season Pass offer will launch closer to the season.

Prime Video customers can also sign up for FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. To get started, open the Prime Video app or visit amazon.com/channels and search for FanDuel Sports Network.

Further local broadcast details will be announced closer to the season.

