LA Kings Captain Anze Kopitar to Set Franchise Record on Saturday for Most Games Played

Anze Kopitar, who this past Thursday played in his 1,296th regular season game, on Saturday will pass former teammate Dustin Brown for the most games played in LA Kings history when the Kings host the Boston Bruins.

Tomorrow night’s game against the Boston Bruins at Crypto.com Arena will be Kopitar’s 1,297th career game. Brown (1,296 games) had held the record since 2019 after he surpassed Dave Taylor (1,111). Drew Doughty (1,099) is expected to pass Taylor in the coming weeks to place third all-time.

The milestone is one of many Kopitar is expected to reach this season. He is seven assists shy of surpassing Marcel Dionne for the franchise record in that category. He is also five goals shy of the 400-goal plateau, and nine points shy of surpassing Luc Robitaille for second-most points all-time in that category in Kings history.

The game this past Thursday in Minnesota also marked Kopitar’s 647th career road game, which surpassed Brown (646) for the most road games played by a King all-time.

To commemorate the achievements, Kopitar will be featured in a special on-ice ceremony at Crypto.com Arena later this season.

All fans in attendance tonight will receive a special commemorative poster (on egress) honoring Kopitar for setting the franchise games played record. The Kings-Bruins game begins at two-game homestand at Crypto.com Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m. The Kings, winners of two consecutive games, host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Both games will be broadcast on Bally Sports West and the LA Kings iHeart Audio Network with pre-game shows.