News Feed

LAK-Prospect-Report-10-20-23

LA Kings Prospect Report: October 20, 2023 
Recap-LAK-7-MN-3-10-19-2023

10/19 FINAL - Kings 7, Wild 3
LAK-How-To-Watch

LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
ATKM-10-Questions-2023-24-Season

All The Kings Podcast | Top 10 Questions: 2023-24 Season (w/ Nick Nickson & Jim Fox)
 ATKM-PLD-Week-1-Recap

All The Kings Podcast | Pierre-Luc Dubois & Week 1 Recap
TWTW-TWTI-10-16-23

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 10/16
LAK-Recap-LAK-5-CAR-6-SO-14-11-2023

10/14 FINAL - Kings 5, Hurricanes 6 (SO)
Reign-Open-Season

Ontario Reign Open 2023-24 Season, Host San Diego Gulls
la-kings-announce-multiple-roster-moves-10-13

LA Kings Announce Multiple Roster Moves
kings-announce-multiple-roster-transactions-10-12

LA Kings Announce Multiple Roster Transactions
ATKM-Rob-Blake

All The Kings Podcast | GM Rob Blake
LAK-Recap-LAK-2-COL-5-10-11-2023

10/11 FINAL - Kings 2, Avalanche 5
Kings-Lou-McLary-Helmet-Sticker

LA Kings to Wear Special Helmet Sticker in Honor of Lou McClary
Kings-Announce-HOPS-Staff-Changes

 LA Kings Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes
Kings-Tu-Liga-Announce-Radio-Schedule

LA Kings and Tu Liga Radio Announce Club's 2023-24 Radio Schedule on KWKW 1330 AM

la-kings-2023-season-opening-roster

LA Kings Announce 2023 Season Opening Roster
Kings-Recall-Alex-Laferriere

Kings Recall Forward Alex Laferriere from Ontario Reign
ATKM-10-Questions-Training Camp

All The Kings Podcast | Top 10 Questions: Final Training Camp Update

LA Kings Captain Anze Kopitar to Set Franchise Record on Saturday for Most Games Played

kopi copy

Anze Kopitar, who this past Thursday played in his 1,296th regular season game, on Saturday will pass former teammate Dustin Brown for the most games played in LA Kings history when the Kings host the Boston Bruins.

Tomorrow night’s game against the Boston Bruins at Crypto.com Arena will be Kopitar’s 1,297th career game.  Brown (1,296 games) had held the record since 2019 after he surpassed Dave Taylor (1,111).  Drew Doughty (1,099) is expected to pass Taylor in the coming weeks to place third all-time.

The milestone is one of many Kopitar is expected to reach this season.  He is seven assists shy of surpassing Marcel Dionne for the franchise record in that category.  He is also five goals shy of the 400-goal plateau, and nine points shy of surpassing Luc Robitaille for second-most points all-time in that category in Kings history. 

The game this past Thursday in Minnesota also marked Kopitar’s 647th career road game, which surpassed Brown (646) for the most road games played by a King all-time.

To commemorate the achievements, Kopitar will be featured in a special on-ice ceremony at Crypto.com Arena later this season. 

All fans in attendance tonight will receive a special commemorative poster (on egress) honoring Kopitar for setting the franchise games played record.  The Kings-Bruins game begins at two-game homestand at Crypto.com Arena.  Game time is 7:30 p.m.  The Kings, winners of two consecutive games, host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.  Both games will be broadcast on Bally Sports West and the LA Kings iHeart Audio Network with pre-game shows.