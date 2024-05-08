Rob Blake and Luc Robitaille End-of-Season Interviews

Kings President Luc Robitaille and General Manager Rob Blake met with the media on Monday for their season-ending interviews. Fielding questions about the 2023-24 season, as well as decisions to be made during the upcoming offseason, both Blake and Robitaille offered their take on the Kings campaign.

As the organization's President, Robitaille addressed questions regarding the state of the franchise, offering his message to the fanbase off of the team's first-round playoff exit, as well as the structure of the organization with regards to bigger-picture decision making and the Kings' emphasis on its core values.

The majority of the 28-minute press conference for Blake pertained to team performance in 2023-24, as well as player personnel and the team’s make-up going forward. Blake covered the future of interim head coach Jim Hiller’s, with a meeting set for this week, as well as his thoughts on the Kings' five-game series against Edmonton, pending unrestricted and restricted free agents, the team's systematic approach and more.

For additional takeaways, visit LAKingsInsider HERE.