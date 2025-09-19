2025-26 will be Anze Kopitar’s last in the NHL and he couldn’t be more ready to make it a memorable one

For Anze Kopitar, he’s spent the summer of 2025 reflecting. And after months of doing so, he came away with two key takeaways.

The 2025-26 season will be his last in the NHL and he’s damn sure ready to make it an exceptional and memorable one.

In a press conference today at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Kopitar addressed a large group, with his wife Ines and his children, Jakob and Neza, alongside him. Following the first day of training camp, Kopitar confirmed that the coming season will be his final year in the NHL. The King of Kings, for one last ride.

As for the why, Kopitar admitted it’s with a “heavy heart” that he made the decision he did. At the forefront of it is his family, who he believes “deserve a husband and a dad to be home and present for the moments that are coming up for these guys”, signaling to his kids. With his family getting older, he wants to be there for all of the big moments, as most fathers would. And that’s important.

He’s also 38 years old and at his age, there’s a lot more work that goes into getting ready to play at the highest level than when he was 28.

“I knew I’d have to give it my all this summer to prepare for this season and that’s what I’m focused on,” he said.

That’s a lot to commit to beyond this year, especially when trying to be the best dad that he can in the process.

As for the why now?

Well, there’s a bunch of different ways to do it. Dustin Brown – who Kopitar called to talk with during his process – waited until the afternoon of Game 82 of his final regular season to make the announcement. With Brown, though, there was far less speculation going into the season about it being his last in the NHL. With Kopitar, those questions have been asked seemingly for two years running now, when he first hinted at a potential retirement after signing his most recent contract, a two-year deal.

Heading into a season he is very excited for, Kopitar didn’t want his own personal future to be a distraction to a team he believes in. A team he feels has what it takes to find success in the playoffs.

“I just felt that I want to get this out of the way now, to where I’m not a distraction for the team,” Kopitar said. “For example, if we’re in a fight coming down the stretch, the last thing I want to do is take any attention away from the team and put it on myself. I just felt this was the best time.”

It’s something he had already spoken with his teammates about. Not in a “stand up in front of the room” kind of way, but he’s talked with players individually to let them know what was coming. There were rumblings out there and he wanted to make sure that people knew. He also spoke to Brown, who he called his “voice of reason” in helping him to solidify his decision.