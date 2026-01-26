LA Kings Recall Forward Kenny Connors

The LA Kings announce that forward Kenny Connors has been recalled from the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Connors, 22, has skated in 41 games for the Reign this season, scoring nine goals and 24 points (9-15=24) with a +13 rating in his first professional campaign. Selected by the Kings in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 6-2, 200-pound forward played three seasons of collegiate hockey for the UMass-Amherst Minutemen (H-East), recording 77 points (26-51=77) in 109 games played. In his freshman season (2022-23), Connors finished second on the team in scoring with nine goals and 26 points (9-17=26), including 17 points (6-11=17) in 24 conference matchups, to earn Hockey East All-Rookie Team honors.

A native of Glenn Mills, PA, Connors earned a bronze medal at the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship in Moncton and Halifax, scoring twice in the tournament.